Law & Order Incidents In Kashmir Dropped By Over 88% Since Article 370 Abrogation: Police

Incidents related to law and order in Kashmir have reportedly gone down by more than 88 per cent in the past three years ever since the revocation of the erstwhile state's special status compared to the preceding three years, police announced on August 5.

Significant Drop In Numbers!

Between August 5, 2016, and August 4, 2019, the Valley reported 3,686 law and order incidents, according to the official statistics shared by the police.

However, in the three years from August 5, 2019 -- when the Modi government revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union territories -- the Valley registered just 438 such incidents, a significant drop of over 88 per cent; the police was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

Furthermore, the police also added that while 124 civilians were killed in law and order situations in the Kashmir area in the past three years prior to August 5, 2019; however, no civilian was killed in such cases since then.

Meanwhile, six police and security forces personnel died in such situations as well between August 5, 2016, and August 4, 2019, but there has been no such case since then, as per the data.

Furthermore, the police also claimed that 930 terror incidents were reported in the three years before August 5, 2019, and the number went down to 617 in the next three years.

Change After Abrogation

Three years prior to the abrogation of Article 370, a total of 290 security forces personnel had died in terror incidents in the Valley, and this number went down to 174, the police confirmed.

Concerning civilian killings in terrorist attacks, police revealed that the number also dropped from 191 to 110 in three years after the constitutional changes.

