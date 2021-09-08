All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
Law Equal For All: Chhattisgarh CM On His Fathers Arrest For His Remarks On Brahmins

Credits: Times of India 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Law Equal For All': Chhattisgarh CM On His Father's Arrest For His Remarks On Brahmins

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Chhattisgarh,  8 Sep 2021 7:49 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The CM's father kicked up a storm when he made some remarks during his recent visit to Uttar Pradesh, where he called for a 'boycott' of Brahmins, termed them as foreigners, and urged people not to let them into their villages.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

The father of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Nand Kumar Baghel, was arrested for his remarks on Brahmins, calling for their 'boycott' and describing them as foreigners. An FIR was lodged against the 86-year-old in Raipur, on Friday, September 3, on the complaint of the Sarv Brahmin Samaj. The complaint mentioned that Kumar was promoting enmity between the groups.

He has been sent to 15-day judicial custody. The advocate representing Kumar said that he did not request bail and would appear before a court on September 21, NDTV reported.

"Law Equal For All": CM

Responding to the matter, the CM said that his father would not be given exceptional treatment, stressing that the law is equal for all.

The minister took to Twitter, saying that he holds responsibility as the state's representative to maintain harmony among different communities. He said the state government respects every religion and caste and the sentiments attached to them.

The minister mentioned that his ideological and political views differ from his father's. He said while he has respect for his father as a son, he cannot forgive him for disturbing the public order as the Chief Minister.

The remarks were made during Nand Kumar's recent visit to Uttar Pradesh, where he called for a 'boycott' of Brahmins and urged people not to let them into their villages.

"Brahmins will be sent from the river Ganga to the Volga. They are foreigners. They consider us untouchables and are snatching all our rights. I will urge villagers not to let Brahmins enter their village," the media quoted Kumar's statement.

Anti-Caste Stance

A native of the Kurud-di village in the Durg district of Chhattisgarh, Kumar has voiced concerns about casteism in the Hindu community several times.

He has advocated the rights of the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class communities. His anti-caste views were well known, so much so that his book on a similar theme was banned in 2000 by the Congress government. He embraced Buddhism in the late 1970s and since then his stance against casteism and Hindutava became harsher.

Reportedly, the father and the son have not been living together for over 20 years and have not shared the same public space all these years.

Also Read: Pune Shows Gender Disparity In COVID Vaccination: Women Less In Number By 1 Million

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Chhattisgarh 
brahmins 
nand kumar baghel 
bhupesh baghel 
uttar pradesh 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X