All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
Pune Shows Gender Disparity In COVID Vaccination: Women Less In Number By 1 Million

Credits: Times of India 

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Pune Shows Gender Disparity In COVID Vaccination: Women Less In Number By 1 Million

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Maharashtra,  8 Sep 2021 6:43 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

One of the primary reasons for this vast gap is misinformation about the vaccine’s side effects on the menstrual cycle and fertility, leaving women in doubt. The gap also highlights the difficulty women are facing in accessing healthcare.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

A stark gender gap in COVID vaccination has been witnessed in Maharashtra's Pune district, with women less in numbers by a million compared to men. Around 4.8 million men got the jab compared to women (only 3.8 million of them were administered the jab).

The total number of vaccinations carried out in the district stands at 8.739 million, according to the CoWin website. Apart from men and women, the third gender accounts for 1,756 people. Of the total, 6.3 million have received their first dose, and the rest 2.4 million have received both doses.

Reasons Outlined

One of the primary reasons behind the parity is misinformation about the vaccine's side effects on the menstrual cycle and fertility, leaving women in doubt. Not only this, but the disparity also highlights the difficulty women are facing in accessing healthcare. Daily wagers are hesitant to get vaccinated due to misconceptions about its side effects.

Kiran Moghe, president of Pune Zilla Kamgaar Sanghatana and a women's rights activist, said there are other reasons behind the huge gap. Moghe said they found that women consider their health problems to be secondary and so when the free vaccines at government centres are out of stock or located farther, they either delay or ignore visiting the place.

"Cost becomes a deterrent, and so the government needs to take remedial steps like easy access to vaccine centres and also more government centres. We found that in Pune, house workers hesitate to get the vaccines due to misconceptions about side effects of the vaccine and that even a day's off would mess with their finances and so they avoid taking the vaccine," sge added.

The gender gap is also prevalent at the state level. Of the 64 million doses administered, 29.3 million were given to women, and 34.7 million were given to men. A total of 11,691 third gender people have been vaccinated.

Not A New Trend

The trend of lower vaccination rates among women, however, is not new. omen across all age cohorts are less likely to want to be vaccinated than men. A recent study published in the Lancet shows that women across all age cohorts are less likely to want to be vaccinated than men. At the all-India level, 3.6 crore more men than women have got the jab.

Among the states, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and West Bengal are leading in terms of bridging the male-female gender gap in vaccination.

Also Read: Inspiring! Jharkhand Teacher Transforms Mud Walls Into Blackboards To Continue Classes During COVID

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Gender Disparity 
COVID Vaccination 
1 Million women 
pune 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X