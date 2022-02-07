All section
Madhya Pradesh CM Announces Establishing Music Academy In Indore Dedicated To Lata Mangeshkar

Image Credits: ANI, Wikimedia 

Madhya Pradesh,  7 Feb 2022 9:55 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

The announcement was made by Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday after planting a sapling in Bhopal to honour the Melody Queen's demise yesterday due to multi-organ failure.

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced establishing a music academy in Indore after veteran vocalist Lata Mangeshkar. Due to multi-organ failures, the country's eternal Nightingale breathed her last in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital yesterday morning. The 92-year-old was admitted to the hospital a few days before and was put on a ventilator.

According to The Times of India, the singer battled Covid-related complications for close to a month. "I will remember her smile for the rest of my life. Even in her final moments, she had a smile on her face. For the past few years, her health was not good, and hence she was not able to meet much with anyone," Dr Pratit Samdani, who looked after Lata Mangeshkar, said.

The Indore Connection

The state's CM was present in Bhopal to plant a sapling in her honour. Speaking to the media, Chouhan announced a music college dedicated to the singer in Indore. "Lata Ji was born in Indore. So a music academy, music university, museum and a statue will be established in the city," ANI quotes Shivraj Singh Chouhan, adding further that a Lata Mangeshkar award will be given every year on her birth anniversary.

Lata Mangeshkar was born to a Maharashtrian family in Indore on September 28, 1929. To date, the city holds a special place in music lovers' hearts. As soon as the news of her death broke, residents in Indore thronged to the city's Sikh Mohalla Street, where she was born. As reported by The Economic Times, a cloth shop operates from the place where her house was.

Not only that, a man named Suman Chourasia owns a rare and delectable collection of 7600 gramophones consisting of songs sung by her. Called 'Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Gramophone Museum', it also consists of photos and books with exciting information about the singer and songs sung in various dialects and foreign languages.

Also Read: The Legacy Of India's Melody Queen! Lata Mangeshkar's Choices Were Ahead Of Her Time

