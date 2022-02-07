All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Voicing For Equal Pay For Equal Work! Lata Mangeshkar Never Settled For Less

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Unsplash

History
The Logical Indian Crew

Voicing For Equal Pay For Equal Work! Lata Mangeshkar Never Settled For Less

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  7 Feb 2022 8:07 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-02-07T15:34:51+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

On Sunday, the entire country united in bidding farewell to the beloved Lata Mangeshkar. While taking bold decisions of never getting married or voicing for equal pay, Lata Didi's demise marks the end of an era.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The queen of melody, and affectionately referred to as the 'Nightingale of India', Lata Mangeshkar did in death what she did with music all her life, unify the country! On Sunday, the entire nation mourned the loss of India's music icon, and the Union Government announced two-day mourning, whereas the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday on Monday. Her sprawling career that spanned over more than eight decades was a media gossip for one reason or the other.

Nonetheless, the much-loved Lata Didi chose to maintain a dignified silence on all allegations. Moreover, she often made choices ahead of her time and eventually set her apart from the rest.

Called A Feminist For Demanding Equal Pay

Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest amongst all her siblings. After her father's death, the entire responsibility of her family fell on her shoulders, and she took the challenge head-on. She set a high benchmark for other singers in the industry and demanded Rs 500 for recording a song at the beginning of her career, India Today reported. Gradually, she started charging more than Rs 20,000 and over Rs 50,000 for every song she sang. Mangeshkar was often tagged as a feminist for her driving ambition and demand for equal pay for her songs.

Her Views On Marriage & Love

Secondly, her decision to never marry raised several eyebrows. When she was questioned about her love life and who was the lucky man to charm her heart, she had replied in a dignified manner, "There are some things only for the heart to know. Let me keep it that way". She advocated finding a sense of fulfilment within oneself; else, the dream of being fulfilled through marriage and children loses significance. Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia for 28 days.

Also Read: Transgender Persons With Voter IDs In Goa Motivate Their Community

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Lata Mangeshkar 
Marriage 
Equal Pay 
Feminist 
Nightingale of India 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X