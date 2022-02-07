Voicing For Equal Pay For Equal Work! Lata Mangeshkar Never Settled For Less

The queen of melody, and affectionately referred to as the 'Nightingale of India', Lata Mangeshkar did in death what she did with music all her life, unify the country! On Sunday, the entire nation mourned the loss of India's music icon, and the Union Government announced two-day mourning, whereas the Maharashtra government declared a public holiday on Monday. Her sprawling career that spanned over more than eight decades was a media gossip for one reason or the other.

Nonetheless, the much-loved Lata Didi chose to maintain a dignified silence on all allegations. Moreover, she often made choices ahead of her time and eventually set her apart from the rest.

Called A Feminist For Demanding Equal Pay

Lata Mangeshkar was the eldest amongst all her siblings. After her father's death, the entire responsibility of her family fell on her shoulders, and she took the challenge head-on. She set a high benchmark for other singers in the industry and demanded Rs 500 for recording a song at the beginning of her career, India Today reported. Gradually, she started charging more than Rs 20,000 and over Rs 50,000 for every song she sang. Mangeshkar was often tagged as a feminist for her driving ambition and demand for equal pay for her songs.

Her Views On Marriage & Love

Secondly, her decision to never marry raised several eyebrows. When she was questioned about her love life and who was the lucky man to charm her heart, she had replied in a dignified manner, "There are some things only for the heart to know. Let me keep it that way". She advocated finding a sense of fulfilment within oneself; else, the dream of being fulfilled through marriage and children loses significance. Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar passed away due to multiple organ failure after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia for 28 days.

