Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SIT Files 5,000 p. Chargsheet, No Mention Of Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Trending
Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: SIT Files 5,000 p. Chargsheet, No Mention Of Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Uttar Pradesh,  3 Jan 2022 11:25 AM GMT

His son Ashish Mishra, has been named in the sheet. Advocate Mohammad Amaan, the representative of the victims, informed that they had named Ajay Mishra in the complaint. Still, his name was not included in the FIR, despite its specific mention. Later, they had also approached SIT to include the name, but nothing happened.

Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a 5,000-page charge sheet against 14 people accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3. Several farmers were injured and died after a car rammed over them.

A big trunk of files was brought to a local court of the chief judicial magistrate in Lakhimpur on Monday, January 3. Senior prosecution officer SP Yadav confirmed the development.

However, the charge sheet does not mention Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, The Quint reported.

Case Partially Investigated

Speaking to the media, advocate Mohammad Amaan, the representative of the victims, informed that they had named Ajay Mishra in the complaint. Still, his name was not included in the FIR, despite its specific mention. Later, they had also approached SIT to include the name, but nothing happened.

Amaan alleged that the team had not probed the case properly. The car that rammed over people was registered under Mishra's name, but he was nowhere to be mentioned in the FIR, he added. The advocate said he would move to court, asking for a thorough investigation.

Although Mishra's son, Ashish, has been the key accused in the case and claimed eight lives, a new name has erupted in the charge sheet, and the accused has been identified as Virendra Shukla who is believed to be Mishra's relative.

Lakhimpur-Kheri Violence

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Mishra, ran over them. Violence ensued after the incident, which claimed four more lives, and the people at the spot also set ablaze two vehicles.

The minister, his son, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, and others were visiting the district but were stopped by farmers who had staged a protest against the three farm laws.

The incident drew outrage among citizens who called it a 'massacre' and demanded stringent action against the accused.

Following this, Ashish was arrested a few days after the horrific incident, under charges of murder, and was questioned for over 12 hours. He had applied for bail at the sessions court but was rejected.

Also Read: Bihar's Conviction Rate Only 8%, Over Lakh Cases Pending Under SC/ST Act

