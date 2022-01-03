All section
Caste discrimination
Bihars Conviction Rate Only 8%, Over Lakh Cases Pending Under SC/ST Act

Bihar's Conviction Rate Only 8%, Over Lakh Cases Pending Under SC/ST Act

Bihar,  3 Jan 2022

The state registered the maximum number of cases in 2020, with 7,574. The CM expressed his concerns over the alarming rate and directed district officials for a speedy trial of cases.

Bihar has 1,06,893 cases under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Of these, 67,163 cases have been recently added( in the last 10 years), and 44,986 are still pending disposal, The Indian Express reported.

Cases Completed Are In Hundreds

Between 2011-2021, 67,163 cases have been registered in the state. The figures were revealed during a review meeting of SC/ST Act cases called by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on December 23.

Reportedly, the court has given verdicts in only 872 out of the 44,986 cases in the last decade. Conviction has been pronounced in only 75 cases, and the rate is at 8.6 per cent.

The CM expressed his concerns over the alarming rate and the slow disposal of cases. Kumar directed the concerned officials to take cognisance of the matter and asked for the speedy trial of cases registered under the SC/ST Act.

The review meeting was held three months after September. The Chief Minister advised holding a session every six months.

Cases Reported In Recent Years

According to the police report, Bihar registered the maximum number of cases in 2020, with 7,574. Previously, 2018 witnessed the highest cases of 7,125 and 6,826 in 2017.

Pending/Delayed Compensations

Not only the state is witnessing a rise in pending cases, but the government is also behind covering the families of the victims (murder cases) and providing compensation. As per the declaration, the families receive Rs 8.5 lakh ex-gratia.

There are about 8,104 cases of compensation, and only 2,876 have been disposed of so far; the rest 5,232 matters remain unanswered. Most of them are pending and delayed because of the unavailability of funds.

Additional director general of police (criminal investigation department – weaker sections) Anil Kishore Yadav told IE that every district has been directed for quicker monitoring of the cases and ensuring an adequate conviction rate.

