All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
This Maharashtra NGO Conducted D For Doodh Not Daaru Campaign On New Years Eve To Fight Alcohol Consumption

Image Credits: Pixabay, ANI

Uplifting

This Maharashtra NGO Conducted 'D For Doodh Not Daaru' Campaign On New Year's Eve To Fight Alcohol Consumption

Anish Yande

Writer: Anish Yande  (Remote Intern) 

Anish Yande

Anish Yande

Remote Intern

He is an English Literature student who's currently pursuing his Masters Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Christ University (Bangalore). He believes that storytelling is one of the most effective mediums to forge connections among people in the diverse yet divided world we live in. He focuses on developing and sharing stories of perseverance with a unique personal and social aspect through all the work he does.

See article by Anish Yande

Maharashtra,  3 Jan 2022 4:44 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-03T13:23:22+05:30check update history

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Writer : Anuksha Bharat

Anuksha Bharat

Anuksha Bharat

Remote Intern

She is currently pursuing Masters in Media and Communication Studies from Christ (Deemed to be University). She likes exploring different things, people, places around her and is keen to know about them. She wishes to be a changemaker for society as growing up. She is now able to see various issues that are present around her. Also, being a part of this world she wants to contribute and make this world a better place to live.

See article by Anuksha Bharat

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti carried out the campaign to advocate the idea that while welcoming the new year, people should opt for a healthier option and avoid alcohol.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in the consumption of alcohol and drugs across India. Due to successive lockdowns induced amid the pandemic, people were forced to stay indoors for a prolonged period making them susceptible to loneliness and depression.

Data suggest that increased alcohol consumption led to a rise in suicides and self-harm throughout the pandemic in 2020. Deaths by suicide attributed to drug abuse and alcohol addiction reported a significant rise last year, according to The Times of India.

These factors also led to a rise in the rates of domestic violence in the country, with the World Health Organisation establishing a definite connection between alcohol use and intimate partner violence in many countries.

In light of these issues, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) from Maharashtra has pioneered a novel initiative to curb the increasing instances of domestic violence and self-harm due to alcohol consumption.

D for Doodh Campaign Advocates Drinking Milk on New Year's Eve:

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (Maharashtra Blind Faith Eradication Committee) launched the 'D for Doodh and not for Daaru' campaign on New Year's Eve.

Through the D for Doodh campaign, the Samiti intended to spread the message, "Drink Milk instead of Liquor and healthily welcome the New Year." The organisation reportedly began the campaign after noticing the increasing alcohol consumption in young people.

The campaign was conducted across 25 districts in Maharashtra and across 60 locations spread throughout the state, including towns such as Ambernath and Badlapur and cities like Sangli and Nagpur Kolhapur, and Pune.

Speaking to The Logical Indian, Prashant Potdar, the Chief Secretary of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, elaborated on the 'D for Doodh and not Daaru' campaign.

"The youth have an increasing tendency to keep consuming alcohol at every opportunity they get. For example, they choose different occasions for drinking alcohol, such as New Year's Eve. First, the youth drink beer, then wine, then as their addiction develops, they switch to cheap and potentially spurious liquor. There is a high likelihood of people succumbing to the draw of alcohol and developing an addiction.

For this reason, we advocate that while celebrating any festival, they remain cautious and not consume alcohol. We have conducted this campaign for over 25 years, and till date, thousands of people have benefited from it." he said.

'D for Doodh Campaign' Spreads across Villages and Small Towns:

The NGO is striving to contain the ill effects of addiction to alcoholism in the rural suburbs of Maharashtra. It conducted the milk distribution programme in some areas of Ambernath-Badlapur on the night of December 31 and January 1. Fifteen volunteers from the committee were standing at entry points of some areas of the towns, holding a milk container. They urged men to get one glass of milk instead of drinking alcohol on the day, to prevent domestic violence.

As per the report, Shyam Jadhav, one of the Committee members, said, "Several families suffer because of the drinking habits of men, leading to accidents and untoward incidents on New Year's Eve. Thus, to start the New Year with a good habit, we try to convince them to start the day by drinking milk instead of alcohol in the New Year."

The organisation distributed over 100 glasses of milk on the evening of December 31.

The Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti continues to carry Dr Dabholkar's rich legacy and curb the spread of alcoholism and superstitions across the country.

Also Read: Muslim Womens' Photos Auctioned On App, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
,
Writer : Anuksha Bharat
Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti 
Superstition 
D for Doodh 
New Year 
2022 
Alcohol Addiction 
Domestic Violence 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X