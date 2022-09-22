All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kurmi Community Continues Rail Roko Protest Over Demand For ST Status, Train Services Affected

Image Credits: Twitter/ Kamal Singh

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Kurmi Community Continues 'Rail Roko' Protest Over Demand For ST Status, Train Services Affected

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

West Bengal,  22 Sep 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The ‘Rail Roko’ protest by the members of the Kurmi community continues at several locations in WB over demand for Scheduled Tribe status. As many as 53 trains were cancelled, and services were affected in Jharkhand, Odisha, and WB.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The 'Rail Roko' protest launched by the members of the Kurmi community continues on the second day in the Purulia district of West Bengal over the demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The protest continued for several hours, with people protesting in large numbers holding posters and placards.

In light of the protest, as many as 53 trains were cancelled, 33 trains short-terminated, and several others were rescheduled. According to Indian Railways, the services of trains were affected in parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. The protest broke out at Kemasuli and Kastaur stations in West Bengal, where people were seen sitting on the railway tracks, raising slogans, seeking ST status.

According to reports, separate groups from the Jungle Mahal district joined the protest against the state and central government, demanding ST status for the Kurmi community. The members who were part of the agitation also demanded to include the Kurmali language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian constitution, reported Hindustan Times.

Why Are Kurmi's Excluded From ST Class?

The census conducted in 1931 didn't include Kurmi's among the communities classified as ST, and the community members were again excluded from the list of STs in 1950. However, the government of Jharkhand recommended that the Kurmi community be included in the list of STs in 2004 rather than Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Following the recommendation, the Tribal Research Institute (TRI) of the Central Government advised that Kurmi is a sub-caste of Kunbi and different from the tribal people. The Government of India later rejected the recommendation based on reports from TRI.

The members of the Kurmi community are now recognised as OBC in several states, including West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha. The community members are staging protests to get the ST status as they believe their origin is connected to tribal groups of India.

Also Read: NIA, ED Crackdown On Terror Links: Over 100 PFI Activists Arrested Nationwide, Most From Kerala

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Rail Roko Protest 
Kurmi Community 
Kurmi Demands ST Status 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X