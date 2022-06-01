All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kota Man Receives Rs 35 Refund From Railways After 5-Yr Fight; Helps 3 Lakh Other IRCTC Users

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Kota Man Receives Rs 35 Refund From Railways After 5-Yr Fight; Helps 3 Lakh Other IRCTC Users

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Rajasthan,  1 Jun 2022 5:46 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

A man from Kota won his five-year-long fight to get a ₹35 refund from the Indian Railways, helping almost 3 lakh people facing the same issue in the issue.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A man from Rajasthan's Kota assisted 3 lakh rail passengers in getting a refund from the Indian Railways by winning a 5-year-long fight to get a ₹35 refund from the Railways. Years after the initial case, the Railways has finally approved ₹2.43 crore in refunds to approximately 2.98 lakh IRCTC users, revealed the Kota-based engineer named Sujeet Swami, while quoting an RTI response received by him.

Swami also revealed that he had filed nearly 50 Right to Information applications and discharged letters to four different government departments in his bid to get back ₹35 charged as service tax in spite of cancelling him cancelling his ticket before the GST regime was implemented.

Justice After 5 Years!

Swami stated the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), in its response to his RTI query, told 2.98 lakh users -- who might have bought multiple tickets -- would receive a refund of ₹35 on each ticket, amounting to total of ₹2.43 crore.

"My repeated tweets to demand the refund, tagging the PM, Railway minister, Union minister Anurag Thakur, GST Council and the Finance minister played key roles in the approval of refund of ₹35 to 2.98 lakh users," Swami was quoted as saying in a ZeeNews report.

What Did He File In RTI?

In April 2017, 30-year-old Swami had booked a railway ticket from Kota to New Delhi in the Golden Temple Mail to kick off a journey on July 2, just a day after the brand new GST regime became active. However, the engineer had cancelled the ticket priced at ₹765, after which he had received a refund of the amount of ₹665 with a deduction of ₹100 instead of ₹65 due to the cancellation.

Swami claimed the extra amount of ₹35 was charged to him as service tax even after cancelling the ticket before implementing Goods and Services Tax (GST). The 30-year-old started his fight to secure the refund of ₹35 by sending RTI queries to the Ministry of Finance and the Railway.

As per an RTI response to this, the IRCTC citing the commercial circular number 43 of the Ministry of Railways, said for tickets booked before the implementation of GST and cancelled after implementation, service tax charged at the time of booking shall not be refunded. Therefore, ₹100 (₹65 as clerical charge and ₹35 as service tax) was charged against the cancelled ticket, it claimed.

Also Read: Here's How Delhi Govt's 'Mission Buniyaad' Is Improving Learning Skills Of Students

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
IRCTC 
Indian Railways 
Ministry Of Railways 

Must Reads

World Milk Day: Here's How Amul Products Keep Adapting To Changing Market To Remain On Top
The Logical Indian Reporting IAF On 3rd Position For Fighting Strength Was Based On Inauthentic Website
Kerala: Lesbian Couple Separated By Parents Get Reunited By High Court
'10 Years Of Hardwork In Ashes': UPSC Aspirant Misses Seat By 11 Marks In Last Attempt
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X