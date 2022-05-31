Here's How Delhi Govt's 'Mission Buniyaad' Is Improving Learning Skills Of Students

Students at schools run by the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are experiencing a much improved and fun learning environment, triggering positive results. Sought to bridge the learning gap amongst students amid the pandemic, Mission Buniyaad has turned learning into a much more fun and play form.

Mission Buniyaad was originally kicked off in 2018 and had an initial goal to provide students of classes 3 to 8 studying in government or MCD schools the ability to read letters and solve basic mathematical problems seamlessly. The entire initiative was launched on the back of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) findings that showed most students performed abysmally in numerous different subjects.

Quality Education For Students

However, the three-month programme faced a massive roadblock due to the COVID pandemic, which led to the closure of schools. After a subcortical of nearly two years, the campaign once again has kicked off with a fresh goal of bridging the learning gap and helping kids improve their writing, reading and other basic mathematical skills. Currently, the Mission Buniyaad is undergoing its second phase, termed 'summer camp'.

We have adopted the Delhi Govt Mission Buniyaad model. We have come a long way, but a longer way to go. We won't rest until all children receive high quality education, and this starts by our ability to read, and perform basic arithmetic operations. pic.twitter.com/UxN3oehrCG — Anurag Kundu (@AnuragKunduAK) May 24, 2022

Instead of burdening the children with periodic assessments and syllabus, its main focus is on strengthening the foundation and basics. In order to learn math tables through the game 'Tippi tippi tap, which colour you want', to learn about angles by flexing one's biceps, the schools involve kids in different activities to make learning fun, reported The New Indian Express.



Furthermore, students of Class 3 are using sands to make Hindi alphabets, while class 5 kids are being taught Hindi Matras with the help of visual stories and hand activities. Some classes also organise mind mapping activities, while others include dance floors for the kids to perform.

The Origin Of 'Mission Buniyaad'

During the final assessment in January-February 2018, it was reported that approximately 75,000 students could fluently read textbooks, and approximately 90,000 of them learnt basic maths in the current academic year. Still, nearly 2.5 lakh students needed help in fluently reading grade-level texts, and roughly 2.2 lakh students needed focused practice to solve basic maths. In an attempt to reborn the vision, the "Mission Buniyaad" was launched on April 2, 2018.

In a case study done by the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) in 2019, a structured approach to the programme was recommended for students of classes 3 to 5 in all MCD run schools.

