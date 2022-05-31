All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Heres How Delhi Govts Mission Buniyaad Is Improving Learning Skills Of Students

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Education
The Logical Indian Crew

Here's How Delhi Govt's 'Mission Buniyaad' Is Improving Learning Skills Of Students

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Delhi,  31 May 2022 7:42 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Instead of burdening the children with syllabus and periodic assessments, Mission Buniyaad's main focus is on strengthening the foundation and basics with the help of innovative and fun teaching methods.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Students at schools run by the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are experiencing a much improved and fun learning environment, triggering positive results. Sought to bridge the learning gap amongst students amid the pandemic, Mission Buniyaad has turned learning into a much more fun and play form.

Mission Buniyaad was originally kicked off in 2018 and had an initial goal to provide students of classes 3 to 8 studying in government or MCD schools the ability to read letters and solve basic mathematical problems seamlessly. The entire initiative was launched on the back of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) findings that showed most students performed abysmally in numerous different subjects.

Quality Education For Students

However, the three-month programme faced a massive roadblock due to the COVID pandemic, which led to the closure of schools. After a subcortical of nearly two years, the campaign once again has kicked off with a fresh goal of bridging the learning gap and helping kids improve their writing, reading and other basic mathematical skills. Currently, the Mission Buniyaad is undergoing its second phase, termed 'summer camp'.

Instead of burdening the children with periodic assessments and syllabus, its main focus is on strengthening the foundation and basics. In order to learn math tables through the game 'Tippi tippi tap, which colour you want', to learn about angles by flexing one's biceps, the schools involve kids in different activities to make learning fun, reported The New Indian Express.

Furthermore, students of Class 3 are using sands to make Hindi alphabets, while class 5 kids are being taught Hindi Matras with the help of visual stories and hand activities. Some classes also organise mind mapping activities, while others include dance floors for the kids to perform.

The Origin Of 'Mission Buniyaad'

During the final assessment in January-February 2018, it was reported that approximately 75,000 students could fluently read textbooks, and approximately 90,000 of them learnt basic maths in the current academic year. Still, nearly 2.5 lakh students needed help in fluently reading grade-level texts, and roughly 2.2 lakh students needed focused practice to solve basic maths. In an attempt to reborn the vision, the "Mission Buniyaad" was launched on April 2, 2018.

In a case study done by the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) and the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) in 2019, a structured approach to the programme was recommended for students of classes 3 to 5 in all MCD run schools.

Also Read: Who Was Sidhu Moose Wala? Story Of Singer-Turned-Politician From Punjab's Moosa Village

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Municipal Corporation of Delhi 
Education 
Delhi Government 

Must Reads

Latest Research Found Out The Cells Responsible For Self-Repairing Human Heart After Cardiac Arrest
My Story: 'My Stepmother Poured Acid On My Face While I Was Asleep'
Here's All You Need To Know About India's First Solar Boat 'Aditya' On Its Fifth Anniversary
No, BJP Workers Were Not Banned From Entering Meerut Police Station As Claimed By Samajwadi Party
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X