Tech Glitch & Massive Chaos: Why FAA Grounded Over 9,000 Flights In US? All You Need To Know

A technical glitch in the computer system of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) affected flights operation on Wednesday (January 11) across the United States (US). After the unprecedented disruption in flight services, operations are gradually returning to normalcy.

Amid the massive chaos due to technical glitch and delay in over 9,600 flights, the White House has ruled out cyberattack claims and mentioned the FAA is working to identify the root cause of the glitch.

Chaos Among The Travellers

The press secretary at the White House mentioned, "There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point. The President has directed the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation into the causes and provide regular updates. Again, this is incredibly important, a top priority, the safety of Americans flying daily."

According to the report of FlightAware, as many as 9,600 flights were delayed, and 1,300 flights were cancelled from their origin, resulting in massive chaos among the travellers. This is the first national grounding of flights in the US in about two decades due to system failure.

President Orders Probe Into The Matter

After the flights were grounded across the country, President Joe Biden directed the officials to carry out an investigation into the FAA system failure. Several US-based media reports claimed that cyberattack was the root cause of the system outage. However, the President mentioned, "We don't know. They don't know what the cause is. Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now. We don't know what the cause of it is," India Today reported.

Major airlines, including United Airlines, Southwest Airlines Co, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, reported 40-50 per cent or more flights were delayed on cancelled. Several passengers had to face trouble to the system failure.

However, the FAA claimed that their top focus is on the safety of Americans as they want to ensure that the passengers are safe from every trouble. The regulator also mentioned that a team is working on the process to ensure that such an outage never happens again.

