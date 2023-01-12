All section
Tech Glitch & Massive Chaos: Why FAA Grounded Over 9,000 Flights In US? All You Need To Know

Image Credit: Pixabay, Wikimedia (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Tech Glitch & Massive Chaos: Why FAA Grounded Over 9,000 Flights In US? All You Need To Know

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Others/World,  12 Jan 2023 6:11 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

After the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scrambled to fix a glitch in their computer system, flights across the United States (US) were grounded or delayed. The White House has ruled out a cyberattack, and the President has ordered an investigation.

A technical glitch in the computer system of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) affected flights operation on Wednesday (January 11) across the United States (US). After the unprecedented disruption in flight services, operations are gradually returning to normalcy.

Amid the massive chaos due to technical glitch and delay in over 9,600 flights, the White House has ruled out cyberattack claims and mentioned the FAA is working to identify the root cause of the glitch.

Chaos Among The Travellers

The press secretary at the White House mentioned, "There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point. The President has directed the Department of Transportation to conduct a full investigation into the causes and provide regular updates. Again, this is incredibly important, a top priority, the safety of Americans flying daily."

According to the report of FlightAware, as many as 9,600 flights were delayed, and 1,300 flights were cancelled from their origin, resulting in massive chaos among the travellers. This is the first national grounding of flights in the US in about two decades due to system failure.

President Orders Probe Into The Matter

After the flights were grounded across the country, President Joe Biden directed the officials to carry out an investigation into the FAA system failure. Several US-based media reports claimed that cyberattack was the root cause of the system outage. However, the President mentioned, "We don't know. They don't know what the cause is. Aircraft can still land safely, just not take off right now. We don't know what the cause of it is," India Today reported.

Major airlines, including United Airlines, Southwest Airlines Co, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, reported 40-50 per cent or more flights were delayed on cancelled. Several passengers had to face trouble to the system failure.

However, the FAA claimed that their top focus is on the safety of Americans as they want to ensure that the passengers are safe from every trouble. The regulator also mentioned that a team is working on the process to ensure that such an outage never happens again.

Also Read: Age Is No Barrier! 83-Year-Old Pune Woman Bags Gold In Carrom Tournament, Netizens Inspired

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
United States 
FAA 
US Flights 
US Flights Grounded 

