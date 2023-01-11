Age Is No Barrier! 83-Year-Old Pune Woman Bags Gold In Carrom Tournament, Netizens Inspired

Carrom is a popular game in India played across the country by people of all ages. Being an indoor game, it's enjoyed by both beginners and professionals. Seeing its immense popularity and growth, several tournaments are organised in every state. Every Carrom player wants to participate in the tournaments and prove their mettle. But most players want to achieve the milestone in a specific time, at a younger age. But age is no barrier to pursuing passion and performing exceptionally.

In a recent video, an 83-year-old woman from Pune has left internet users inspired and motivated with her exceptional game-play skills. She also won a gold medal in the doubles category and a bronze medal in the singles category at the All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament in Pune, Maharashtra.

Remarkable Feat Achieved By Elderly Woman

After her grandson took to Twitter to share her exceptional talent and feat, the netizens were stunned. Akshay Marathe posted a video in which his grandmother competes with a younger woman at the tournament. He was delighted to announce that she also won medals during the tournament as she showcased the best skills in playing the game.

While sharing the video, he wrote, "Inspired by my 83-year-old Aaji who won Gold in the Doubles and Bronze in the singles in Pune's All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands."

Inspired by my 83-year-old Aaji who won Gold in the Doubles and Bronze in the singles in Pune's All-Magarpatta City carrom tournament against much younger and steadier hands. 👑👌🎯 pic.twitter.com/Mh1pPnUa2O — Akshay Marathe (@AkshayMarathe) January 8, 2023

Grandma's Feat Leaves Netizens Motivated

After Akshay posted a 21-second video of his grandma playing Carrom, it received more than 30 thousand views and several comments. A user, in the reply, wrote, "Aaji ji rocks inspiration to all dadi jis of nation. Age is just a factor... Dadi ji ne prove kar diya."

Aaji ji rocks inspiration to all dadi jis of nation.



Age is just factor... Dadi ji ne prove kar diya — Deepak Dubey (@DBADeepakDubey) January 8, 2023

Another user commented, "I think it's time to show off my art skills in my school life.. I have won many carrom competitions. Now after watching grandma's game, I feel like playing Carrom again with my wife and grandkids.. Bravo grandma.. Congratulations... Shirish Kulkarni, classmate Pradeep."

💕 माझ्या शालेय जीवनातील कला कौशल्याला उजाळा देण्याची वेळ आली आहे असे मला वाटते.. मी बऱ्याच कॅरम स्पर्धा जिंकलेल्या आहेत. आता आजींचा खेळ बघून पुन्हा एकदा पत्नी व नातवंडांच्या बरोबर कॅरम खेळू या असे वाटू लागले आहे.. ब्रावो आजी.. अभिनंदन... शिरीष कुलकर्णी, वर्ग मित्र प्रदीप — KULKARNI SHIRISH (@srk1803) January 9, 2023

Several other users reacted to the video and appreciated- the older woman's passion for playing Carrom at such an old age. Many reacted by mentioning that a lot of courage and determination is required to play a game and participate in state-level competitions at such an age.

