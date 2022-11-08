Youngsters Turn Into Agripreneurs! Know How Agriculture Is Becoming New Trend In J&K

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government has launched several farmer-centric reforms in the past two years, empowering numerous farmers economically and socially. The reforms have increased their income and made them self-reliant.

According to a report, J&K is now among the top five states and Union Territories across the country in terms of farm income, with a monthly income of ₹18,918 per farmer. This became possible after the UT government shifted their focus to improving the farming system across the valley on scientific lines.

Government's Focus On Modern Farming

Now, the majority of farmers find agriculture a profitable and sustainable sector of economic activity. The government's effort is to constantly provide farmers with direct access to credit facilities and modern technologies to practice natural farming sustainably.

The agriculture department of the UT has also launched several branding and marketing campaigns for its local agri-products. These campaigns turned out to be effective in spreading awareness among the local farmers about the available agri-products in the market, which can be utilised to increase productivity in farming activities.

The UT government has also implemented central schemes across the valley in an organised form. More than a million beneficiaries in J&K under the PM Kisan scheme received ₹1983.29 crores during the past three years. Additionally, more than 12 lakh farmers have been issued Kisan Credit Cards, of which over 9 lakh cards are active/operative.

Youth Turning Into Agripreneurs

Seeing the facilities and sector growth, more youngsters are coming to learn and implement agricultural practices. Hundreds of youth have had their career in farming in the past one to two years through innovation or startups. Even educated youth participate in the same, hoping for a brighter future.

Meanwhile, the UT is also witnessing massive participation from women agripreneurs who are contributing with innovation and modern technologies to strengthen the spirit of agriculture in J&K. Several KrishVigyan centres, agricultural universities, and institutes have also played a leading role in making agriculture a trend in the valley.

