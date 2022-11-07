Filtering Air With Filterless Technology! This Startup Envisions To Make Clean Air Accessible For Everyone

Particulate matter emission, especially PM2.5/10, has always been a concern for air quality. According to a report by Greenpeace India, over 99 per cent of the country's population is breathing air that exceeds World Health Organisation's health-based guidelines in regard to PM2.5 -- a particulate matter in the air which is harmful to health when high in volume.

To combat the issue, Pi Green Innovations was founded in 2017. It came into existence to develop sustainable solutions for a greener future. Being a clean-tech company, it aims to create technology-driven solutions for reducing particulate matter emissions (PM 2.5/10) at the source and from the ambient air.

Revolutionary Technology- Driving Change

The company's key solutions include Carbon Cutter Machines - 'filterless' retrofits for diesel generators and heavy vehicles. In addition, Pi Green has also developed RepAir – a filterless ambient air-purification tower that can be installed in public spaces.

While sharing the information with The Logical Indian, the company mentioned that its revolutionary innovation has been rated as one of the best technologies globally to reduce air pollution at Smogathon 2018 in Poland and has also won several other industry awards.

With its mission to make clean air accessible to everyone, PI Green Innovations is also empowering government bodies and organisations to address the issue of a severe public health scare in the form of air pollution. The company is working to make innovations in technology and design used to develop products that promise a cleaner environment indigenously.

While conversing with The Logical Indian, Irfan Pathan- Founder & CEO, Pi Green Innovations, said, "Pi Green's revolutionary technology reduces pollution at its source, including diesel generators, industrial boilers, heavy trucks, jaggery units, and crematoriums. We hope to positively impact society by continuing to focus on reducing air pollution by retrofitting diesel gen-sets to reduce their harmful exhaust emissions."

Pi Green's technology has patents granted in the USA, UK, China, EU, and Singapore and has been recently granted an India patent for its filterless technology, Carbon Cutter. The patents will enable Pi Green Innovations to present opportunities for businesses to adopt technology that will help address emissions at the source and contribute toward a sustainable future.

Also Read: Assam Gears Up For 3rd Edition Of Majuli Music Festival To Connect Tribal Communities With Rest Of World