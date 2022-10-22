All section
Caste discrimination
Know About ISROs Third Moon Mission Chandrayaan-3, Set To Take Flight In June 2023

Know About ISRO's Third Moon Mission Chandrayaan-3, Set To Take Flight In June 2023

India,  22 Oct 2022 4:22 AM GMT

On the back of providing info regarding the first test flight of the 'abort mission,' chairman S Somanath also stated that ISRO had made the decision to fly Indian astronauts into orbit by 2024 after successfully carrying out abort missions and uncrewed test flights.

With what can only be described as a more robust lunar rover onboard, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch its third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, in June 2023. The move would assist ISRO in its future interplanetary explorations. In addition to setting the timeline for Chandrayan-3, the agency has also planned for its first test flight of the abort mission for Gaganyaan, India's first human spaceflight, next year.

On the back of providing info regarding the first test flight of the 'abort mission,' chairman S Somanath also stated that ISRO had made the decision to fly Indian astronauts into orbit by 2024 after successfully carrying out abort missions and uncrewed test flights, reported Mint.

It is to be noted that India had failed its first shot to land a rover on the moon after ISRO's Vikram lander onboard the Chandrayaan-2 mission made a crash landing on the moon in September 2019.

ISRO's Landmark Chandrayaan-3 Flight!

Speaking about human spaceflight Gaganyan, the ISRO Chief, stated that the organisation is set to carry out six test flights before flying humans into orbit. Somnath added that the preparations for the Gaganyaan mission were advancing at a "slow and steady pace".

Furthermore, the ISRO Chief labeled the mission as complex and stated that it requires vital steps to be crossed. Somnath also revealed the changes made in the rover for the mission's success, with the impact legs made stronger with better instrumentation. This would further make sure that if in case something goes against the plan, something else might be able to take over.

About Abort Mission

Gaganyaan's first un-crewed flight would take place after two abort missions to make sure that ISRO has the capacity to rescue the crew onboard in case of any eventuality.

The first abort mission is set to be carried out in trans-sonic situations at the time when the spacecraft is traveling at the speed of sound and would reach an altitude of 10-15 km.

The second abort mission might also help the space agency demonstrate crew rescue capabilities when the spacecraft's speed is double that of sound and in "not so good" aerodynamic conditions.

