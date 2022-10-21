Infosys Gives Staff Permission To Take Up 'Gig' Jobs With Managers' Prior Consent, But What Does It Mean?

India's second biggest IT company, Infosys, has granted permission to its employees to take up 'gig' jobs with the prior consent of managers, making sure that such an engagement does not compete with the company itself and its clients or result in a conflict of interest.

In an internal communication to employees, the company detailed how staff can take up 'gig' work, reported NDTV.

Know About Infosys' Stand

As per analysts, this move might help the company address a few attrition challenges as it allows its employees to take up an additional source of earnings and chase their tech passion, albeit with firm riders. However, it did not describe 'gig' work, nor did the giant tech company call it 'moonlighting'.

The latest move came during a time when the debate around moonlighting is grabbing headlines. Simply moonlighting can be described as employees taking up any sort of side jobs to work on more than one to maximise earnings at a time.

Prior Consent Of Manager/ HR Required!

In an official email to its employees on October 20, Infosys stated: "Any employee, who wishes to take up gig work, may do so, with the prior consent of their manager and BP-HR, and in their personal time, for establishments that do not compete with Infosys or Infosys' clients."

"In addition, as per Infosys employment contract, employees may not work in areas when there is an actual or potential conflict of interest or by accepting dual employment," Infosys was quoted as saying.

Infosys also added that it counts on its employees to ensure that this does not impact their capability to work with the company effectively. During their Q2 earnings, the company made it clear that it does not support moonlighting and has layoff numerous employees who were working dual employment in the past 12 months.

