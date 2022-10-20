This Kerala Town's 'Girls Night Out' Campaign Encourages Women To Step Out & Enjoy Nightlife- Know More

All section
Caste discrimination
This Kerala Towns Girls Night Out Campaign Encourages Women To Step Out & Enjoy Nightlife- Know More

Image Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Good Governance
Kerala,  20 Oct 2022 5:43 AM GMT

Other than inspiring confidence in women to relish the nightlife, this new initiative of Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan also seeks to turn the streets of this town of the Ernakulam district into a livelier version of itself.

Festive lighting, food stalls, Zumba dance, live music performance, and a women's marathon were a few of the numerous activities put together as part of the four-day long 'Girls Night Out' move that was officially launched in Kerala's Muvattupuzha to encourage the fairer sex further to come out after the dark and create a nightlife in the town.

What Is 'Girls Night Out' Initiative?

Other than inspiring confidence in women to relish the nightlife, this new initiative of Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan also seeks to turn the streets of this town of the Ernakulam district into a livelier version of itself.

With the campaign reaching its final day on Sunday, MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan took to his official Facebook account and stated that the campaign was receiving an "extraordinary response".

"Girls Night Out is receiving an extraordinary response. Many people and prominent personalities, including women, from the constituency and other places called to congratulate and express their support. This shows that the people of Kerala want a nightlife that women can also be a part of," he said in his post.

He further added that the four-day programme concludes on Sunday, and he is thankful to everyone for their support and cooperation.

A Successful Campaign!

As per reports in the Indian Express, this town witnessed everyone calling it a day by 8-8.30 PM previously, and the streets would go dark, and for those who were coming late from work, there was nothing else to do except remain indoors.

In an attempt to change all this and to also encourage women to step out into the streets without needing to worry about their safety late in the night, the 'Girls Night Out' move was initially implemented in a half-a-kilometre stretch of the M C Road, an arterial State highway that links numerous towns from Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam in Kerala, according to a source in Kuzhalnadan's office.

Not just girls and young women, who came in hundreds to have fun with what the campaign offered, but their parents also welcomed the initiative and were reportedly happy about it as well.

