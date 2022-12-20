All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Know About Indian Railways Meghdoot Initiative That Allows You To Drink Water Harvested From Air

Image Credit: Twitter/ South Central Railway, Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Know About Indian Railways' 'Meghdoot' Initiative That Allows You To Drink Water Harvested From Air

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  20 Dec 2022 12:05 PM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The Indian Railways, under their water conservation measures, launched ‘Meghdoot’ a few years back by installing atmospheric water generators in several railway stations, including Maharashtra and Telangana.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Indian Railways, in recent years, has been seen implementing several green initiatives and eco-friendly plans of action. Among one of their water conservation initiatives, they launched the 'Meghdoot' project in 2019, aiming to generate water from the air in sustainable and eco-friendly ways.

They installed the atmospheric water generators (AWG) in different railway stations across India, including Telangana's Secunderabad station and Mumbai's Dadar, Thane, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, and Kurla stations. The installed machines will harvest water from the air, and commuters can refill their water bottles at the cost of ₹5 per litre.

How 'Meghdoot' Machine Functions?

The machine works on the science of condensation to extract water vapours from the air. It has been developed, designed, and manufactured by a startup based in Hyderabad, Maithri Aquatech, in association with the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad. It makes water from the atmosphere at an ambient temperature ranging from 18 to 45 degrees Celsius. The engineers have installed an electrostatic filter that sucks atmospheric air. The cooling coils installed in the air path provide a temperature differential between the air and the coil surface, resulting in condensation, reported Times Now.

The machines then filter the entire water collection to remove odour, solids, and bacterial content. It also provides an Ozone treatment to bring water to a safe drinking state. According to officials, the machine generates 1,000 litres of water per day and the kiosk, made of food-grade stainless steel, holds the water for several days in fresh condition.

Each year, the railways will earn an estimated amount of ₹1.5 lakh, totalling an amount ₹25.5 lakhs (from several kiosks). According to experts, the railways have taken an impressive step by installing such kiosks at several railway stations as it makes water conservation a reality and safe drinking water for commuters at affordable rates.

Also Read: Outcome-Based Education! Know How This Platform Prepares Industry-Ready Tech Talents Through Skill-Based Learning

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Water From Air 
Meghdoot 
Indian Railways 

Must Reads

Know About Indian Railways' 'Meghdoot' Initiative That Allows You To Drink Water Harvested From Air
Uttar Pradesh Government To Install 4,600 Health ATMs With Capacity To Rapidly Test For 30 Diseases
'Friend Turned Family': Know How This UK-Based Journalist Became Godfather To UP-Based Auto Driver's Newborn
Did Supreme Court Pass Ruling Calling Interfaith Marriages 'Invalid'? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading
Similar Posts
Jharkhand: Post Pandemic, Schools Struggle With Low Attendance, Inadequate Infrastructure & Lack Of Funding
Trending

Jharkhand: Post Pandemic, Schools Struggle With Low Attendance, Inadequate Infrastructure & Lack Of...

The Logical Indian Crew
Google To Invest $75 Million In Women-Led Startups Though India Fund, All You Need To Know
Trending

Google To Invest $75 Million In Women-Led Startups Though India Fund, All You Need To Know

The Logical Indian Crew
YouTube Creators Contributed Rs 10,000 Crore To Indias GDP In 2021, Reveals Oxford Report
Trending

YouTube Creators Contributed Rs 10,000 Crore To India's GDP In 2021, Reveals Oxford Report

The Logical Indian Crew
Rest In Honour: Bhairon Singh Rathore, Hero Of Longewala In 1971 Indo-Pak War, No More
Trending

'Rest In Honour': Bhairon Singh Rathore, Hero Of Longewala In 1971 Indo-Pak War, No More

The Logical Indian Crew
Landmark Reform! EU Agrees To Worlds First & Largest Carbon Border Tax; Heres All You Need To Know
Trending

Landmark Reform! EU Agrees To World's First & Largest Carbon Border Tax; Here's All You Need To

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X