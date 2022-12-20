Know About Indian Railways' 'Meghdoot' Initiative That Allows You To Drink Water Harvested From Air

The Indian Railways, in recent years, has been seen implementing several green initiatives and eco-friendly plans of action. Among one of their water conservation initiatives, they launched the 'Meghdoot' project in 2019, aiming to generate water from the air in sustainable and eco-friendly ways.

They installed the atmospheric water generators (AWG) in different railway stations across India, including Telangana's Secunderabad station and Mumbai's Dadar, Thane, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, and Kurla stations. The installed machines will harvest water from the air, and commuters can refill their water bottles at the cost of ₹5 per litre.

How 'Meghdoot' Machine Functions?

The machine works on the science of condensation to extract water vapours from the air. It has been developed, designed, and manufactured by a startup based in Hyderabad, Maithri Aquatech, in association with the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad. It makes water from the atmosphere at an ambient temperature ranging from 18 to 45 degrees Celsius. The engineers have installed an electrostatic filter that sucks atmospheric air. The cooling coils installed in the air path provide a temperature differential between the air and the coil surface, resulting in condensation, reported Times Now.

The machines then filter the entire water collection to remove odour, solids, and bacterial content. It also provides an Ozone treatment to bring water to a safe drinking state. According to officials, the machine generates 1,000 litres of water per day and the kiosk, made of food-grade stainless steel, holds the water for several days in fresh condition.

Each year, the railways will earn an estimated amount of ₹1.5 lakh, totalling an amount ₹25.5 lakhs (from several kiosks). According to experts, the railways have taken an impressive step by installing such kiosks at several railway stations as it makes water conservation a reality and safe drinking water for commuters at affordable rates.

