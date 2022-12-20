Outcome-Based Education! Know How This Platform Prepares Industry-Ready Tech Talents Through Skill-Based Learning

The slowdown in hiring is prevalent in India's IT sector, which promises maximum tech jobs in the country. On the other hand, the big technology-backed startups in India have laid off as many as 17,000 employees in 2022, including several unicorns issuing pink slips to their employees.

The slowdown in hiring and mass layoffs by tech companies is real and unpredictable. According to the Naukri Jobspeak index report, the recruitment process was down by 18 per cent in October compared to last year. The study also highlights that the IT hub of India, Bengaluru witnessed the maximum drop in hiring by tech companies (16 per cent), followed by Hyderabad (12 per cent) and Pune (11 per cent).

To combat the problem of unemployment among youth, Masai School has been creating an alternate platform for recruiters looking to hire tech talents since 2019. It was founded by Prateek Shukla, Nrupul Dev, and Yogesh Bhat to make it India's fastest-growing job tech platform. When the country is seeing a slowdown in the hiring process, Masai School, on the other hand, has seen a consistent growth trajectory since its inception in placing its students. It offers the recruiters a job-ready workforce adept with advanced technologies like Web 3.0, Meta, and programming platforms.

A JobTech startup based out of Bangalore, Masai School, positions itself as a career institute. It offers software development and data analytics programs designed to train and mould learners into skilled and job-ready professionals. Interestingly, the learners can enrol at zero upfront fee and pay after placement of 5 LPA or more. The program is open to any individual irrespective of their educational background.

How Masai School Started?

While conversing with The Logical Indian, the co-founder, and CEO of Masai School, Prateek Shukla, mentioned that he was working with Teach For India (not-for-profit) as a teacher during his college days at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. At the same time, he realised the true potential of students who don't get opportunities and stumbled upon the education problem in India.

He added that when he visited Kenya and Tanzania during a vacation, he met with the Maasai Mara Tribe. He learned about their daily practices of learning robust skilling techniques, which keep themselves self-reliant and assured. When he came back to India, he realised that every technology company spends about six months training their recruits before they move on to contribute to the organisational goals.

Finding opportunity in the sea of challenges, Prateek, along with Yogesh and Nrupul, started Masai School in 2019 with the vision to train unemployed youth who are unaware of their potential talents. They established a military-style coding institute based on the concept of a 9-9-6 training regime (6 days a week, from 9 am to 9 pm).

The co-founders built an enthusiastic team of skilled professionals. They started offering a holistic program with 1200 hours of hands-on coding, 100 hours of soft skills training, 100 hours of mathematics, and more. The institute is also working in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation to create a framework for skill-based tech learning across the country.

Impacting Thousands Of Lives

With its structured foundation, the co-founders believe that Masai School helps lift thousands of students out of the poverty line through their skill-based learning and placement opportunities. A student named Amol, who now works as a Junior React JS Developer at a private company, transformed his life from selling roadside snacks to making a career as a front-end developer.

The institute claims that thousands of students have turned their passion into a profession after getting skill-based learning. The purpose-driven institute now has more than 6,000 students enrolled and envisions impacting the lives of more than 25,000 students in the next two years.

