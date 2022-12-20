All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Outcome-Based Education! Know How This Platform Prepares Industry-Ready Tech Talents Through Skill-Based Learning
Image Credit: Masai School 
Education

Outcome-Based Education! Know How This Platform Prepares Industry-Ready Tech Talents Through Skill-Based Learning

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh  (Digital Journalist) 

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

India,  20 Dec 2022 10:35 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

The IT sector, known for creating the highest tech jobs in India, is seeing a hiring slowdown. But the job tech startup Masai School has seen a consistent growth trajectory since its inception as it creates an alternate platform for recruiters looking to hire talent.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The slowdown in hiring is prevalent in India's IT sector, which promises maximum tech jobs in the country. On the other hand, the big technology-backed startups in India have laid off as many as 17,000 employees in 2022, including several unicorns issuing pink slips to their employees.

The slowdown in hiring and mass layoffs by tech companies is real and unpredictable. According to the Naukri Jobspeak index report, the recruitment process was down by 18 per cent in October compared to last year. The study also highlights that the IT hub of India, Bengaluru witnessed the maximum drop in hiring by tech companies (16 per cent), followed by Hyderabad (12 per cent) and Pune (11 per cent).

To combat the problem of unemployment among youth, Masai School has been creating an alternate platform for recruiters looking to hire tech talents since 2019. It was founded by Prateek Shukla, Nrupul Dev, and Yogesh Bhat to make it India's fastest-growing job tech platform. When the country is seeing a slowdown in the hiring process, Masai School, on the other hand, has seen a consistent growth trajectory since its inception in placing its students. It offers the recruiters a job-ready workforce adept with advanced technologies like Web 3.0, Meta, and programming platforms.

A JobTech startup based out of Bangalore, Masai School, positions itself as a career institute. It offers software development and data analytics programs designed to train and mould learners into skilled and job-ready professionals. Interestingly, the learners can enrol at zero upfront fee and pay after placement of 5 LPA or more. The program is open to any individual irrespective of their educational background.

How Masai School Started?

While conversing with The Logical Indian, the co-founder, and CEO of Masai School, Prateek Shukla, mentioned that he was working with Teach For India (not-for-profit) as a teacher during his college days at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. At the same time, he realised the true potential of students who don't get opportunities and stumbled upon the education problem in India.

He added that when he visited Kenya and Tanzania during a vacation, he met with the Maasai Mara Tribe. He learned about their daily practices of learning robust skilling techniques, which keep themselves self-reliant and assured. When he came back to India, he realised that every technology company spends about six months training their recruits before they move on to contribute to the organisational goals.

Finding opportunity in the sea of challenges, Prateek, along with Yogesh and Nrupul, started Masai School in 2019 with the vision to train unemployed youth who are unaware of their potential talents. They established a military-style coding institute based on the concept of a 9-9-6 training regime (6 days a week, from 9 am to 9 pm).

The co-founders built an enthusiastic team of skilled professionals. They started offering a holistic program with 1200 hours of hands-on coding, 100 hours of soft skills training, 100 hours of mathematics, and more. The institute is also working in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation to create a framework for skill-based tech learning across the country.

Impacting Thousands Of Lives

With its structured foundation, the co-founders believe that Masai School helps lift thousands of students out of the poverty line through their skill-based learning and placement opportunities. A student named Amol, who now works as a Junior React JS Developer at a private company, transformed his life from selling roadside snacks to making a career as a front-end developer.

The institute claims that thousands of students have turned their passion into a profession after getting skill-based learning. The purpose-driven institute now has more than 6,000 students enrolled and envisions impacting the lives of more than 25,000 students in the next two years.

Also Read: Over 50% Of Govt-Recognised Startups Centred In Five States, Maharashtra Tops List

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
Masai School 
Prateek Shukla 
Hiring Slowdown In IT 
Tech Jobs In India 

Must Reads

Know About Indian Railways' 'Meghdoot' Initiative That Allows You To Drink Water Harvested From Air
Uttar Pradesh Government To Install 4,600 Health ATMs With Capacity To Rapidly Test For 30 Diseases
'Friend Turned Family': Know How This UK-Based Journalist Became Godfather To UP-Based Auto Driver's Newborn
Did Supreme Court Pass Ruling Calling Interfaith Marriages 'Invalid'? No, Viral Claim Is Misleading
Similar Posts
From A Village In Telangana To US! Heres How A Teachers Simple Activity Made Way For Many Child Authors
Education

From A Village In Telangana To US! Here's How A Teacher's Simple Activity Made Way For Many Child...

The Logical Indian Crew
Over 75% Govt Colleges In Himachal Pradesh Function Without Principals; 119 Out Of 156 Posts Vacant
Education

Over 75% Govt Colleges In Himachal Pradesh Function Without Principals; 119 Out Of 156 Posts Vacant

The Logical Indian Crew
Hyderabad: UoH Gets Rs 1 Crore Research Grant From MeitY To Develop Blockchain Platform, Benefit Farmers
Education

Hyderabad: UoH Gets Rs 1 Crore Research Grant From MeitY To Develop Blockchain Platform, Benefit...

The Logical Indian Crew
Technology Is Transforming Education Sector; Know Why India Needs Comprehensive EdTech Policy
Education

Technology Is Transforming Education Sector; Know Why India Needs Comprehensive EdTech Policy

Ronit Kumar Singh
Bring An End To Rat Race: NHRC Asks For Regulation Of Private Coaching Institutes After Kota Students Die By Suicide
Education

Bring An End To Rat Race: NHRC Asks For Regulation Of Private Coaching Institutes After Kota...

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X