'Kudos To Ghaziabad Police': Kidnap And Gang-Rape Story Cooked Up By Women, Claims UP Cops

An alleged gangrape in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has been a case of a woman trying to frame the men because they have a long-standing property dispute. As per the authorities, she will probably face a judiciary trial.

Praveen Kumar, regional police chief for UP, stated on Thursday (October 20) that during the two days she claimed she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by five men, she was with two of her friends.

What Drew Attention To The Case?

The case gained attention after Delhi Commission chairman Swati Maliwal tweeted that the 36-year-old woman was discovered wrapped in a jute bag, with her hands and legs tied and an iron rod placed in her private parts. The woman, a Delhi resident, was hospitalised on Wednesday (October 19).

Police detained four of the five people listed, reported them, and brought up the property dispute issue. Later, medical staff at Delhi's GTB Hospital refuted claims that she suffered internal injuries.

The woman claimed she was kidnapped while waiting for a bus to Delhi following a birthday celebration in Ghaziabad. She asserted that her brother had left her off at the bus stop, where five men took her into a car and sexually assaulted her while they held her hostage.

What Does The Police Say On The Matter?

According to the officer, the complaint was all part of a plot to file a rape case against the five men. The officer said, "Evidence has also been found that one of them gave money to a person through PayTM to give more publicity to the rape case."

He noted that there were already three active criminal charges against that friend. He went on to say, "We have recovered the car in which she went with her friends and stayed with them for two days."

When she was located on Wednesday, she was originally brought to a Ghaziabad government hospital before being ordered to be transferred to Meerut, "but she refused to undergo a medical examination at both places".

As per NDTV, she insisted on being admitted to Delhi's GTB Hospital, according to the police. After the police said the woman made up the rape case, neither the victim's side nor Swati Maliwal responded right away.

'Kudos To Ghaziabad Police': Men's Rights Activist

A journalist and a men's rights activist, Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, shared his views on the matter with The Logical Indian and stated, "The Ghaziabad false gangrape case reveals how people think of rape laws and gangrape laws as tools to settle causes. This was actually a property dispute, and look at how extensively it was planned. The entire case was given a Hindu-Muslim angle as well. This case highlights to what extent people are misusing the laws that are made to protect women."

Bharadwaj added, "Well, this is not the only case. Many false rape cases are happening all across the country, but we do not get to know about it because people don't want to hear what the men who are falsely implicated are going through. But kudos to Ghaziabad police who did not give in to the pressure and media trial and lifted the veil of this huge criminal conspiracy to destroy five innocent men's lives."

