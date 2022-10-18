Govt Announces Bonus For Railway Employees Equaling 78 Days Of Wages- Here's All You Need To Know

The government approved the payment of a productivity-linked bonus to railway employees for the fiscal year 2021–2022, which is equal to 78 days of salary, on (October 12).

According to information shared at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the Productivity-Linked Bonus (PLB), equal to 78 days of pay, would be awarded to non-gazetted railway staff for the fiscal years 2021–2022, excluding RPF/RPSF members.

The Decision Is Expected To Benefit Approx 11.27 Lakh People

According to the Hindustan Times, the judgement is projected to benefit roughly 11.27 lakh non-gazetted railroad personnel. It has been calculated that paying railway staff for 78 days of PLB will cost Rs. 1,832.09 crores.

The prescribed wage calculation ceiling for PLB payout is Rs. 7,000 per month. The most that can be paid to any qualified railroad employee for 78 days is 17,951.

According to past statements from the Railway Ministry, the performance of passenger and freight services, which also serve as economic stimulants, is significantly influenced by railroad workers.

The railways have ensured that there is no lack of these goods in the operational area.

The railways loaded additional freight at a record-breaking rate of 184 million tons in FY 2021–22. The payment of PLB would motivate many railway staff members, particularly those engaged in the execution and operation of railways, to increase their productivity and guarantee safety, efficiency, and service for railway consumers.

The Payout Of PLB Would Inspire Many Railroad Employees

The PLB payment will also increase demand over the forthcoming festival season.

The railroad workers significantly influenced the performance of the passenger and goods services, which also work as economic stimulants.

In fact, even throughout the lockdown, railroad workers made sure that important goods like food, fertilizer, coal and other products continued to transit without interruption.

