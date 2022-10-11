All section
Foreign Universities Labs Will Be Made Accessible To Research Students From Kerala, Says CM Vijayan

Image Credit- Twitter, Unsplash 

Foreign Universities' Labs Will Be Made Accessible To Research Students From Kerala, Says CM Vijayan

Kerala,  11 Oct 2022 5:10 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary 

The CM said the Scandinavian nation allowed its students to use the facilities in other countries for research purposes and believed that Kerala might adopt the same model.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, announced on Saturday (October 8) that his administration would take action to make state resources accessible to research students at overseas universities.

While interacting with a group of medical professionals and research students in Bergen, Norway, he stated that the Scandinavian nation allowed its students to use the facilities in other countries for research purposes and believed that Kerala might adopt the same model.

Research Fellowships Funded By State & Centre

In all this matter, the Chief Minister stated: "Students carrying out research activities in Norway have the opportunity to use the laboratories in other countries. If our research students get such advanced facilities, the quality of our research can improve."

According to a statement by the Chief Minister's Office, Vijayan was informed during their conversation that the majority of students in Kerala were unaware of the research fellowships funded by the state and the centre, reported The Print.

As per the statement, the CM has promised to establish a cutting-edge information system that will list all fellowships and scholarships. He engaged the audience by asking them what they thought of Norway's educational system and how they were doing well in sports.

Europe Tour To Advance Kerala's Industrial & Educational Sectors

CM Vijayan's trip to Norway is a part of his European tour. The tour aims to advance the state's industrial and educational sectors. He is travelling to Finland, Norway, and the United Kingdom. The goal is to study the Finnish educational system and apply it to Kerala.

Ministerial talks will be held to enhance collaboration in Wales's health sector, among other areas. The Third World Kerala Assembly's regional gathering, held in London as a follow-up, would also be attended by the Chief Minister and his entourage.

After the passing of former CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the trip—which was supposed to take place on October 1—was postponed. The tour is expected to be over by October 12.

Kerala 
Chief Minister 
State-Sponsored Research 
Laboratories 

