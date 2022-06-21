All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
International Yoga Day: Kerala Woman Embarks On A Solo Bicycle Trip To Ladakh To Popularise Yoga

Image Credits: The New Indian Express, Kaumudi Online

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

International Yoga Day: Kerala Woman Embarks On A Solo Bicycle Trip To Ladakh To Popularise Yoga

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Kerala,  21 Jun 2022 6:16 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Tashafi Nazir

Digital Journalist

For most people, journalism sounds hectic and chaotic. For her, it's a passion she has been chasing for years. With an extensive media background, Tashafi believes in putting efforts on presenting a simple incident in the most interesting way.

See article by Tashafi Nazir

Agrima Nair has done her master's in yoga therapy from Manipal University. As a member of the Indian Yoga Association, she has been travelling extensively to different parts of India.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Agrima Nair, a 30-year-old Kerala woman, has embarked on a solo bicycle expedition from Kochi to Ladakh on the International Day of Yoga on June 21. This is not just an adventurous trip for her, as she will conduct yoga classes at selected places on her way.

A resident of Powdikonam in Thiruvananthapuram, Nair completed her doctorate in molecular neuroscience from the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology around five years ago. That was the time when she found her calling in yoga.

She said, "While pursuing my PhD, I suffered from stress and some health problems". Nair shared that her friends took her to a yoga guru, after which she was able to experience positive changes, according to The New Indian Express.

Travelled To Different Parts Of India

Agrima then completed her master's in yoga therapy from Manipal University. As a member of the Indian Yoga Association, she has been travelling extensively to different parts of India. "I focus on yoga therapy, especially for people suffering from lifestyle diseases and mental health issues," she said.

Currently, Agrima is thrilled about her first bicycle trip to popularise yoga. The expedition would be flagged off from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, on June 21. The 30-year-old will cover places like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the central government has lined up several events and functions to mark the eighth International Yoga Day, which will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a yoga event in Karnataka's Mysuru and attended by over 15,000 people.

The government has decided to make this year's Yoga Day celebrations a grand affair as the COVID-19 pandemic has stalled major public events for the last two years.

Also Read: Murder Accused UP Jail Inmate Passes Class 10 Exam With Flying Colours, Scores 1st Division


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Tashafi Nazir
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Tashafi Nazir
Kerala Woman 
Solo Bicycle Trip 
Agrima Nair 
International Yoga Day 

Must Reads

In Yet Another Incident, Physically Challenged Artist Denied Boarding By Alliance Air Due To Battery-Operated Wheelchair
How This Musician Turned Entrepreneur Helps Students Strike A Chord With Math Learning
Video Of Girl Thrashing A Man In MP Falsely Linked To Hijab Row, Shared With Communal Spin
This Documentary By Mihir Fadnavis Captures Pandemic's Aftermath By Showcasing Unscripted Reality
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X