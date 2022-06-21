International Yoga Day: Kerala Woman Embarks On A Solo Bicycle Trip To Ladakh To Popularise Yoga

Agrima Nair, a 30-year-old Kerala woman, has embarked on a solo bicycle expedition from Kochi to Ladakh on the International Day of Yoga on June 21. This is not just an adventurous trip for her, as she will conduct yoga classes at selected places on her way.

A resident of Powdikonam in Thiruvananthapuram, Nair completed her doctorate in molecular neuroscience from the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology around five years ago. That was the time when she found her calling in yoga.



She said, "While pursuing my PhD, I suffered from stress and some health problems". Nair shared that her friends took her to a yoga guru, after which she was able to experience positive changes, according to The New Indian Express.

Travelled To Different Parts Of India



Agrima then completed her master's in yoga therapy from Manipal University. As a member of the Indian Yoga Association, she has been travelling extensively to different parts of India. "I focus on yoga therapy, especially for people suffering from lifestyle diseases and mental health issues," she said.

Currently, Agrima is thrilled about her first bicycle trip to popularise yoga. The expedition would be flagged off from Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vaduthala, on June 21. The 30-year-old will cover places like Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and New Delhi.

Meanwhile, the central government has lined up several events and functions to mark the eighth International Yoga Day, which will be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a yoga event in Karnataka's Mysuru and attended by over 15,000 people.



The government has decided to make this year's Yoga Day celebrations a grand affair as the COVID-19 pandemic has stalled major public events for the last two years.

