Horrific! Mother Jailed For Killing 27-Day-Old Baby In Kerala

Image Credit: Pexels

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Horrific! Mother Jailed For Killing 27-Day-Old Baby In Kerala

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Kerala,  14 Dec 2021 2:51 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The police said that the premature baby was regularly ill and his incessant crying prompted the 21-year-old mother to commit the crime. The incident occurred on December 9.

In an incident that shocked the country, Kerala Police arrested the mother of a 27-day-old baby for killing him by banging his head against the wall. The police clarified that the pre-mature baby was regularly ill, and his constant cries forced the mother to commit the crime. On December 9, the baby was taken to the hospital after being banged against the wall. However, he was brought back with a prescription and several medicines. Subsequently, after his condition worsened, the baby was rushed to the Taluk hospital, where he died.

Post- Mortem Revealed Horrific Details

The Police registered a case after the statement of Father Joji Thomas, who ran an ashram where the woman worked as kitchen staff and lived with her 45-year-old lover. The Indian Express reported that the police surgeon, after the post-mortem on December 10, mentioned that the child had suffered injuries at the back of his head. Initially, the doctors could not recognise the damage because of the thin skull of the baby. After that, the officials met the infant's parents to question them further.

While being questioned, the woman, who is also the accused, showed mental discomfort, after which she was not examined in detail. The police said that the two lovers had met over the call and had started living together at the ashram.

The police also said that the infant's father was already married to another woman, and the accused woman was aware of the fact. Subsequently, further investigations revealed that the mother had only killed the baby, following which, she was arrested. The woman was a student of a private institution in Kottayam, and the sick infant was likely to be detrimental to her further studies.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Kerala Woman 
Infant 

