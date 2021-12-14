Horrific! Mother Jailed For Killing 27-Day-Old Baby In Kerala

In an incident that shocked the country, Kerala Police arrested the mother of a 27-day-old baby for killing him by banging his head against the wall. The police clarified that the pre-mature baby was regularly ill, and his constant cries forced the mother to commit the crime. On December 9, the baby was taken to the hospital after being banged against the wall. However, he was brought back with a prescription and several medicines. Subsequently, after his condition worsened, the baby was rushed to the Taluk hospital, where he died.

Post- Mortem Revealed Horrific Details

The Police registered a case after the statement of Father Joji Thomas, who ran an ashram where the woman worked as kitchen staff and lived with her 45-year-old lover. The Indian Express reported that the police surgeon, after the post-mortem on December 10, mentioned that the child had suffered injuries at the back of his head. Initially, the doctors could not recognise the damage because of the thin skull of the baby. After that, the officials met the infant's parents to question them further.

While being questioned, the woman, who is also the accused, showed mental discomfort, after which she was not examined in detail. The police said that the two lovers had met over the call and had started living together at the ashram.

The police also said that the infant's father was already married to another woman, and the accused woman was aware of the fact. Subsequently, further investigations revealed that the mother had only killed the baby, following which, she was arrested. The woman was a student of a private institution in Kottayam, and the sick infant was likely to be detrimental to her further studies.

