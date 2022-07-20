All section
This Kerala Couple Introduces Extraordinary Features To Make Bus Rides Fun; Heartwarming Story Goes Viral

Image Credit- Facebook/ Iype Vallikadan

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

This Kerala Couple Introduces Extraordinary Features To Make Bus Rides Fun; Heartwarming Story Goes Viral

Kerala,  20 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

The vehicle is entirely different from the buses in Kerala. In the viral clip, the couple tells the vlogger about their journey and how they came up with the idea of beginning the one-of-a-kind bus service in the state.

A bus operated under Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has garnered immense popularity among locals of Alappuzha city in Kerala due to its conductor and the bus driver.

The couple identified as Giri and Thara operate the KSRTC bus together and are loved by everyone for their exemplary service. The bus is not a usual one, in fact, something astounding as it boasts a music system, CCTV and has a beautifully decorated interior.

Passengers from the Haripad KSRTC depot in the district can avail themselves of the bus service, which commenced after the husband and wife duo obtained permission from the transport department.

When everything was properly planned and in place, they spent money from their own pocket to deck up the vehicle. Now, a video featuring the carriage and the couple's story is viral and is receiving adoration from all.

Video Shared On Facebook

The video was shared on Facebook by a user Iype Vallikadan on July 16 and showcased the bus in all its glory. It has gone viral and has received over 1 million views.

The vehicle is entirely different from the buses in Kerala. In the clip, the couple tells the vlogger about their journey and how they came up with the idea of beginning the one-of-a-kind bus service in the state.

The footage shows all the outstanding features of the carrier, such as the six CCTV cameras ensuring passenger safety, a music system for a pleasant journey, emergency switches, automatic air freshener, dolls and decorations to entertain children and an LED destination board.

About The Couple

The husband and wife duo work together in the Haripad depot, where their work starts every day at 5:30 am. Thara said, "Every day we get up at 1.15 am and reach the depot by 2 am. Then Giri cleans the bus, and our duty starts at 5.50 am," quoted Times Now.

This is not it for Giri and Thara's story as they have recently tied the knot and have an over 20-year- old love story. They met while working in a private firm in 2020, but their families opposed their wedding.

Later they decided to go slow in their relationship and even began to prepare for the state Public Service Commission (PSC) examination. Giri passed the test in 2007, and Thara did the same three years later.

They finally married in 2020 amid the Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Also Read: SC Directs States, UTs To Pay Compensation To Family Of COVID-19 Victims Without Wasting Any Time

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation 
Kerala Couple 
Bus Ride 

