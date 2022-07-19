SC Directs States, UTs To Pay Compensation To Family Of COVID-19 Victims Without Wasting Any Time

All section
Caste discrimination
India,  19 July 2022 11:45 AM GMT

The apex court had earlier granted the AP government a "last opportunity" to file its response on a plea alleging the transfer of funds by the state from the SDRF to personal deposit accounts.

The Supreme Court, on Monday, July 18, directed all states and union territories to ensure payment of compensation to the family members of the COVID-19 victims without wasting any time.

A two judges bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagarathna stated that if any claimant has a grievance concerning the non-payment of compensation and/or rejection of their claim, they may contact the grievance redressal committee concerned.

They also directed the grievance redressal committee to decide the application of the claimant within four weeks.

What Did The SC Say?

Regarding the plea alleging the transfer of funds by the government of Andhra Pradesh (AP) from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to personal deposit accounts, the bench ordered that the funds be transferred within two days to the SDRF account.

The bench said, "We close the proceedings while directing all the states to see that the compensation payable under our earlier order be made to eligible persons without wasting any time, and if any claimant has any grievance, they may approach the concerned grievance redressal committee," quoted The Print.

The apex court had earlier granted the AP government a "last opportunity" to file its response on a plea alleging the transfer of funds by the state from the SDRF to personal deposit accounts. It had restrained the state government from diverting the funds and issued notice to it in the matter.

What Did The Petitioner Say?

Appearing for petitioner Palla Srinivasa Rao, Advocate Gaurav Bansal submitted that AP had pivoted funds from the SDRF to personal deposit accounts, which is not permitted under the Disaster Management Act 2005.

He had claimed that the AP government was illicitly utilising the funds of the SDRF for objectives other than specified under Section 46 (2) of the Disaster Management Act.

