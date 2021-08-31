After 'First Bell' Virtual Classes, Kerala Launches Advanced Online Learning Platform In 426 Schools

The Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) has successfully completed the piloting of G- suite, an advanced online learning platform in 426 schools. The G-suite platform was introduced in 2021 as a continuation to the First Bell digital classes which was launched on KITE Victers channel.

Kerala began classes for school students from LKG to Class 12 with virtual classes in June 2020 due to the pandemic situation. The project has been named 'First Bell'.

Minister for General Education V Sivankutty will release the training modules and videos on Tuesday, August 31, reported The Hindu.

The pilot training module was introduced at Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Pirappancode in Thiruvananthapuram. Later, it was extended as a trial run in 34 vocational higher secondary education schools. The piloting project was completed in 426 schools in August. As per official records, it includes 153 high schools, 141 higher secondary schools and 132 VHSE.

Learning Management System In Schools

"The G-Suite platform has been designed in the form of a Learning Management System (LMS) wherein from schools to the state level, classes can be configured, monitored and collect the various requisite reports," said K Anvar Sadath, Chief Executive Officer KITE.



He further added that KITE programme has facilitated the G-Suite platform along with Google India as part of the 100-day programme of the Kerala government.

Anvar Sadath also said that the safety, as well as the privacy of 47 lakh students and 1.7 lakh teachers, has been ensured in the online platform through dedicated and unique login IDs.

Privacy, Safety Of Students And Teachers

To ensure safety, the security has been intensified so that no external person would be able to enter any classroom, as well as no personal details of teachers or students, are collected on the platform, he added.

Sadath also confirmed that the online platform is provided free of cost in the state and has been customized in such a manner that students can use it even on their mobile phones without the need for any additional storage.

As per a report published by NITI Aayog in 2020, the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) is among the elite list of best models in human resources development category.

The report highlighted the interventions made by KITE in infrastructure upgradation in schools, use of ICT in education, training, content development, internet connectivity and e-learning among others as the model to be followed not only by other states but also by other nations.

