Maharashtra: HC Pulls Up State, MSRTC Over Lack Of Facilities At Bus Stands

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court expressed 'shock' over the condition of state public transport bus stands and depots across Maharashtra. It also noted about safety and hygiene of the commuters in relation to toilets, drinking facilities, nursing rooms, availability of police personnel and unhygienic condition of canteen kitchens.



The court sought the state government's detailed response to a PIL that raised concerns over the safety of nearly 80-lakh passengers travelling in public transport buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) every day, reported The Indian Express.

The PIL was filed by activist Mukesh Rajesh Bhatt raising issues and seeking measures for the lack of security at the bus stands and access to unauthorised private travel agents at bus depots. A bench comprising of Justice V K Jadhav and Justice Shrikant D Kulkarni was hearing the PIL on August 25.

Lack Of Facilities At MSRTC Bus Stands

The activist also highlighted the lack of cleanliness, common toilets and raised concern over the quality of food provided in the canteens. The plea even mentioned that there were no medical services provided by MSRTC for the commuters, including facilities of 'doctor on call', for emergency cases.

After looking at the submissions and material produced in the court, the bench said that it was 'shocked' to see the photographs of the toilets, nursing rooms, locked police chowkis and canteens. In its hearing, the court also observed that 'same affects the safe and secure travelling of poor passengers' who cannot raise their grievances.

In order to seek a response from the state government and MSRTC, the bench posted the next hearing on the PIL to be held on September 21.

Also Read: Four Things To Know About Made In India Bulletproof Helmets