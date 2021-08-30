All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
Maharashtra: HC Pulls Up State, MSRTC Over Lack Of Facilities At Bus Stands

Image Credit: Wikimedia, Wikimedia (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Maharashtra: HC Pulls Up State, MSRTC Over Lack Of Facilities At Bus Stands

Ankita Singh

Writer: Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Maharashtra,  30 Aug 2021 1:38 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court expressed 'shock' over the condition of state public transport bus stands and depots across Maharashtra.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court expressed 'shock' over the condition of state public transport bus stands and depots across Maharashtra. It also noted about safety and hygiene of the commuters in relation to toilets, drinking facilities, nursing rooms, availability of police personnel and unhygienic condition of canteen kitchens.

The court sought the state government's detailed response to a PIL that raised concerns over the safety of nearly 80-lakh passengers travelling in public transport buses of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) every day, reported The Indian Express.

The PIL was filed by activist Mukesh Rajesh Bhatt raising issues and seeking measures for the lack of security at the bus stands and access to unauthorised private travel agents at bus depots. A bench comprising of Justice V K Jadhav and Justice Shrikant D Kulkarni was hearing the PIL on August 25.

Lack Of Facilities At MSRTC Bus Stands

The activist also highlighted the lack of cleanliness, common toilets and raised concern over the quality of food provided in the canteens. The plea even mentioned that there were no medical services provided by MSRTC for the commuters, including facilities of 'doctor on call', for emergency cases.

After looking at the submissions and material produced in the court, the bench said that it was 'shocked' to see the photographs of the toilets, nursing rooms, locked police chowkis and canteens. In its hearing, the court also observed that 'same affects the safe and secure travelling of poor passengers' who cannot raise their grievances.

In order to seek a response from the state government and MSRTC, the bench posted the next hearing on the PIL to be held on September 21.

Also Read: Four Things To Know About Made In India Bulletproof Helmets

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ankita Singh
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
HighCourt 
Transportation 
MSRTC 
PIL 
Maharashtra 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X