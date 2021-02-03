Kappan Seeks Interim Bail For Five Days To See His 91-Yr-Old Ailing Mother

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) has filed an application before the Supreme Court, seeking five days interim bail of freelance journalist Siddiqui Kappan citing critical health of his 91-year-old bed-ridden mother.

Given her current medical condition, his mother's last wish is to see her son, the union said. The mother is unaware of Kappan's detention and arrest.

The application states that her condition has deteriorated and in her conscience, she demands to meet her son.

The application was filed on Friday, January 27, a day after the Mathura Jail officials arranged a video call of 10 minutes with his family. However, Kappan's mother could not respond or even look at the mobile screen since she was unconscious. She is currently admitted to a hospital in the family's hometown Vengara, in Kerala's Malappuram district, LiveLaw reported.

On January 22, the top court had allowed one video call to Kappan with his mother, who had been asking about her son since his arrest.



"We tried our best to wake her up so she could see her son. But her condition was so bad that she didn't even realise he was on the call," Kappan's wife Raihanath told The Telegraph.

Kappan was arrested in Mathura by the Uttar Pradesh police on October 5, while on his way to Hathras to report on the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit girl. He, along with three others, was detained and booked under sedition law, and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

