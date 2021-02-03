'Temptation Of Sensationalist Hashtags', Says Govt As International Celebs Back Farmers' Protest

With international voices including pop singer Rihanna, young climate activist Greta Thunberg and many more drawing the global attention to farmers' protest in India, the government today warned against the "temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments" and said that the protests were by "a very small section of farmers" in parts of India.

In a sharp statement, the foreign minister said, "We would like to emphasise that these protests must be seen in the context of India's democratic ethos and polity, and the efforts of the Government and the concerned farmer groups to resolve the impasse."



"Before rushing to comment on such matters, we would urge that the facts be ascertained, and a proper understanding of the issues at hand be undertaken. The temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments, especially when resorted to by celebrities and others, is neither accurate nor responsible," the statement read.

"It is unfortunate to see vested interest groups trying to enforce their agenda on these protests, and derail them," the MEA said in the statement.

Rihanna on Tuesday, February 2, took to Twitter to support the farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against the centre's contentious farm laws and condemned the internet shutdown aimed at restricting the movement.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg also came out in support of the farmers' protest.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

UK Member of Parliament Claudia Webbe also expressed solidarity with the Indian farmers. "Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you, Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward," she wrote, sharing a screenshot of Rihanna's tweet.

Meena Harris, author and niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris, on Wednesday, also came out in support of farmers.

It's no coincidence that the world's oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India's internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. https://t.co/yIvCWYQDD1 pic.twitter.com/DxWWhkemxW — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 2, 2021

Mia Khalifa also tweeted in support of the ongoing farmers' protests.



What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states near the national capital have been protesting on Delhi's borders for over two months demanding the withdrawal of Centre's three new farm laws.

