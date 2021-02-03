Trending

Farmers' Protest Gets Global Attention, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg Tweet In Support Of Farmers

As the farmers' protest continues to intensify in India, International pop star Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg took to Twitter to extend their support to the farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi, condemning the internet shutdown.

The Logical Indian Crew
Others/World   |   3 Feb 2021 3:28 AM GMT / Updated : 2021-02-03T12:52:46+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Rajath
Farmers Protest Gets Global Attention, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg Tweet In Support Of Farmers

Image Credit: Wikimedia, News18, Rihanna/Facebook

As the farmers' protest continue to intensify in India, International pop star Rihanna on Tuesday, February 2, took to Twitter to extend her support to the farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against the centre's contentious farm laws, condemning the internet shutdown aimed at restricting the movement.

Internet services in the Delhi's border areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri were suspended on Saturday, January 30 and the shutdown was extended twice till at least 5 pm Wednesday, February 3.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg also came out in support of the farmers' protest.

UK Member of Parliament Claudia Webbe also expressed solidarity with the Indian farmers.

"Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward," she wrote, sharing a screenshot of Rihanna's tweet.

The tweets by the international pop star and the 18-year-old climate activist were widely shared on social media and received mixed responses.

Reacting to Rihanna's tweet, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attacked the singer for supporting the farmers, alleged that she was trying to divide India and called the singer a "fool".

While some came out in support of international attention, others criticised the singer and the young climate activist and said that India is not answerable to them.




Indian-Canadian Youtube star Lilly Singh thanked Rihanna for tweeting in support of the ongoing farmers' protest in India.



Some even called it a "global left-liberal circuit that seeks to destabilize India is."

Netizens also called out members of the Bollywood industry for remaining silent on the farmers' protest.


Meanwhile, thousands of farmers who have been protesting in Delhi's NCR have now called for a nationwide agitation on February 6 demanding withdrawal of the controversial farm laws.

Also Read: Karnataka: Youths Attack Woman After She Refuses To Remain In Contact

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian