Farmers' Protest Gets Global Attention, Rihanna, Greta Thunberg Tweet In Support Of Farmers

As the farmers' protest continue to intensify in India, International pop star Rihanna on Tuesday, February 2, took to Twitter to extend her support to the farmers protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against the centre's contentious farm laws, condemning the internet shutdown aimed at restricting the movement.



Internet services in the Delhi's border areas of Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri were suspended on Saturday, January 30 and the shutdown was extended twice till at least 5 pm Wednesday, February 3.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg also came out in support of the farmers' protest.

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

UK Member of Parliament Claudia Webbe also expressed solidarity with the Indian farmers.

"Solidarity to the Indian Farmers. Thank you Rihanna. In an era where political leadership is lacking we are grateful for others stepping forward," she wrote, sharing a screenshot of Rihanna's tweet.

The tweets by the international pop star and the 18-year-old climate activist were widely shared on social media and received mixed responses.

Reacting to Rihanna's tweet, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut attacked the singer for supporting the farmers, alleged that she was trying to divide India and called the singer a "fool".

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...

Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

While some came out in support of international attention, others criticised the singer and the young climate activist and said that India is not answerable to them.

I don't know who was advising @rihanna but she can never ever dance at an Indian wedding again! At least not an Indian wedding in India. She has hit her toe with her own hammer. — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) February 3, 2021





We are not answerable to you @rihanna ...

India under the leadership of a strong leader @narendramodi will destroy all such forces who are creating unrest to destabilise with the support of our enemies within & across the borders .

Mind your own business . #मोदी_हमारा_गर्व_है — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) February 3, 2021

First @rihanna, now @GretaThunberg .



Big thank you to the international star's from all around the world #FarmersProtest.



Shame on our bollywood stars. — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) February 3, 2021

India right now - a country at war with itself - and even @rihanna is talking. My piece on #FarmersProtests for @washingtonpost https://t.co/uhkXLcUphM — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) February 3, 2021









Indian-Canadian Youtube star Lilly Singh thanked Rihanna for tweeting in support of the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021





Thank you @Rihanna, for consistently uplifting and empowering the voices of the oppressed. https://t.co/Ox1bUy2J1v — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) February 2, 2021





One tweet from a prominent figure like Rihanna got #FarmersProtest trending in the US, that is why raising awareness is so important — Sukhvir (@sukhvirington) February 2, 2021

Some even called it a "global left-liberal circuit that seeks to destabilize India is."



Greta and Rihanna know about Indian Farm laws and agriculture reform as much as they know about nuclear physics. But that is besides the point. The point is how well connected this global left liberal circuit that seeks to destabilize India is. — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) February 3, 2021

Netizens also called out members of the Bollywood industry for remaining silent on the farmers' protest.

Rihanna (@rihanna) literally did more for the #FarmersProtest in one tweet than all of these silent Bollywood actors. — Hansraj Meena (@HansrajMeena) February 2, 2021





it took rihanna to be the voice for the voiceless. rihanna.



not some of these bollywood actors or industry folk, residing in the same country, claiming to be the same citizens of the same nation, often presenting themselves to be the very same people protesting.



rihanna... — Inkquisitive (@Inkquisitive) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers who have been protesting in Delhi's NCR have now called for a nationwide agitation on February 6 demanding withdrawal of the controversial farm laws.



