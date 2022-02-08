All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Kerala HC Upholds Central Govts Ban On Malayalam News Channel

Image Credit: Twitter/MediaOne TV, Unsplash and ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Kerala HC Upholds Central Govt's Ban On Malayalam News Channel

Shriya Handoo

Writer: Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Shriya Handoo

Remote Intern

She is pursuing Masters degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication. She has completed Bachelor's degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi.

See article by Shriya Handoo

Kerala,  8 Feb 2022 8:59 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The Kerala HC upheld the Centre's decision to bar the telecast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne. On January 31, the network went off the air after the Centre halted broadcasting because of security concerns.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday (February 8) upheld the Centre's decision barring the telecast of Malayalam news channel MediaOne. Justice N Nagaresh rejected the petition by Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited, which operates the Malayalam television channel MediaOne TV. The petition upheld the government's decision to revoke the channel's license. On January 31, the network went off the air after the Centre halted broadcasting because of security concerns. According to reports, the channel is supported by members of Jamaat-e-Islami in Kerala. In 2019, the Centre declared Jamaat-e-Islami an "unlawful association" for five years of activities "prejudicial to internal security and public order".

Court's Judgement

According to Justice N Nagaresh, the security clearance should not be renewed based on those inputs. The court ruled that the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs to deny security clearance was determined based on intelligence input from several agencies. On Monday (February 7), the Centre argued that a security clearance could never be renewed once it has been granted, reported NDTV. Previously, the Central Government specified that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) was dismissed the security clearance to the MediaOne TV over national security reasons.

Background

On February 2, the Kerala High Court had asked the Centre to explain why it had revoked the permission to broadcast the news channel's programs. The court extended the interim order until February, deferring the Centre's decision to suspend the channel's license. In addition, the judge had requested files from the home ministry that recommended cancelling the security clearance of the channel.

Channel's Reaction

In contrast, the channel argued that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clearance was only required when new permission or license was applied for and not when it was renewed. Furthermore, according to the uplinking and downlinking guidelines, it claimed that security clearance should only be required during the application process for a fresh license and not during the renewal process. However, it wasn't the first time the MediaOne channel encountered such a problem.

In 2020, MediaOne and Malayalam News Channel Asianet were briefly suspended for 48 hours over their coverage of communal violence in North-East Delhi. According to official orders, they covered the violence in a way that "highlighted attacks on places of worship and sided with one community."

Also Read: Journalists Imperiling India's Security In Any Manner Will Lose Govt Accreditation: Guidelines

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shriya Handoo
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Kerala High Court 
Centre 
Ban 
MediaOne 
Malayalam News Channel 
Justice N Nagaresh 
Security reasons 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X