All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Journalists Imperiling Indias Security In Any Manner Will Lose Govt Accreditation: Guidelines

Image Credit- Pixabay, Wikipedia (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Journalists Imperiling India's Security In Any Manner Will Lose Govt Accreditation: Guidelines

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

India,  8 Feb 2022 8:18 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The Central Media Accreditation Guidelines mention ten such conditions under which the accreditation can be suspended or withdrawn, leaving journalists' PIB status vulnerable to subjective interpretation.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In yet another constraint on media, the government of India has released Central Media Accreditation Guidelines-2022, which includes a stringent provision under which the accreditation is liable to be suspended or withdrawn if a journalist "acts in a manner which is prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offence," stated the Press Information Bureau (PIB) on February 7.

The guidelines mention ten such conditions under which the accreditation can be suspended or withdrawn, leaving journalists' PIB status vulnerable to subjective interpretation.

The guidelines had been under process, which led to a delay in renewing the existing accreditation cards. It came after several journalist groups questioned how the Union government has arbitrarily changed practices associated with accreditation.

General Terms

According to the guidelines, accreditation will be given to working journalists, freelance journalists, veteran journalists, cameraperson, and technicians according to eligibility conditions. The guidelines also stated that only those new media organisations would be considered for accreditation that has been functioning/operating for at least one year continuously under the same name (web address) and that the portal's editor should be an Indian national.

The accreditation will be provided to news representatives on behalf of organisations/agencies, including print media, electronic media, news agencies, digital news publishers, and foreign media.

Committee

The Indian government shall constitute a committee called the Central Media Accreditation Committee (CMAC), chaired by the Principal DG, PIB and comprising up to 25 members nominated by the government to discharge the functions stated under these guidelines. After the formation of CMAC, it shall function for two years from its first meeting and shall meet once in a quarter or more frequently, as per the requirement.

Renewal

For the renewal, all the cardholders will have to apply for online renewal of the PIB card annually. The renewal application will be considered according to the extant Guidelines. At the time of renewal, the documents asked for maybe furnished without fail for the renewal to be considered.

Also Read: Health Minister Launches Mission Indradhanush 4.0 For Children, Pregnant Women

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Central Media Accreditation Guidelines 
Journalists 
PIB Status 
Indian Media 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X