Kerala Releases Revised Action Plan On Climate Change, To Become 100% Renewable Energy-Based State By 2040

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Unsplash (Representational)

Kerala,  8 Dec 2022 1:18 PM GMT

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan intends to make Kerala a 100% renewable energy-based state by 2040 and a net carbon-neutral state by 2050. The State Administration and French Development Agency inked a contract for a performance-based loan of 100 million euros.

Kerala aims to be a 100% renewable energy-based state by 2040 and a net carbon-neutral state by 2050, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the inauguration ceremony of the India Climate and Development Partners' Meet. The event was organised by the State government and World Bank in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, December 7.

Inclusive And Sustainable Strategy

Releasing the Kerala State Action Plan on Climate Change 2023-2030 (Kerala SAPCC 2.0), Chief Minister spoke about the numerous programmes and plans the government developed to ensure Kerala reaches its goals of using 100% renewable energy by 2040 and becoming net carbon neutral by 2050, as reported by The Hindu. He said Kerala is highly susceptible to climate-related calamities because of its geographic position; therefore, the government has released a new action plan to combat climate change.

The Kerala SAPCC, according to Mr Vijayan, is an "inclusive, sustainable" strategy with an emphasis on climate change adaptation in critical sectors such as agriculture, water resources, health, forests, coastal fisheries, and biodiversity. It also aims to increase the resilience of vulnerable populations to risks brought on by the climate, he said.

The CM said that it has become critical that all interested parties work together to address the issue of climate change, which is quickly emerging as one of the most prominent dangers to humanity and the environment. He claimed that the southern state has released a new action plan on climate change as a start in that direction.

State's Resilience Against Climate Change

A deal for a 100 million euro (₹865.8 crore) performance-based loan was signed by the State government and the Agence Française de Développement (AFD - French Development Agency) at the event. The agreement, which aims to increase the state's resilience against the effects of climate change, was signed by Bruno Bosle, country director for AFD, and Bishwanath Sinha, chief executive officer of the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI).

RKI not only works to lower the risks associated with climate change and improve readiness for future disasters, but it also supports and oversees disaster and climate resilience projects totalling Rs 8,196 crore across various sectors and ministries, said Mr Vijayan.

The Kerala Hydrogen Economic Mission and the implementation of an electric vehicle consortium programme were two other initiatives that the Chief Minister highlighted at the event. These government initiatives aim to reduce the state's carbon footprint, promote decarbonization across sectors, create a "green-hydrogen hub" in the state, and achieve zero-emission mobility.

Also Read: Kerala: Govt-Run Theatre Installs 'Crying Room' For Parents With Babies, Ensures Joyful Experience For All

Kerala Govt 
Revised Action Plan 
Climate Change 

