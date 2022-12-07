All section
Kerala: Govt-Run Theatre Installs 'Crying Room' For Parents With Babies, Ensures Joyful Experience For All

Kerala,  7 Dec 2022

Parents can take their children to this room and watch the movie from within the room through a glass window if a youngster starts crying and disrupts the other audience.

Watching movies in theatres is one of the most common entertainment activities that also help you escape the chaos of daily life. However, often, this entertaining escapade is disturbed when parents bring their babies to the theatres. Sound of the baby crying eclipses the movie experience, leaving many annoyed.

Considering such situations, a government-run movie theatre complex in Kerala has installed a soundproof "crying room" so parents may watch movies without bothering other customers.

Good Movie Experience For All

The Kairali theatre complex in Thiruvananthapuram, run by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC), features a designated space called the 'Crying Room' for new parents. Kerala's cultural minister, VN Vasavan, said, "Parents that bring their kids to the movies to enjoy them are quite uncommon. Children who are not used to the theatre's darkness, loudness, and light cry, causing their parents to leave. However, there is no longer a requirement to leave the theatre if a child tears during the film", reported India Today.

He continued, "As a part of transforming government theatres into women- and child-friendly theatres, KSFDC has built up a crying room at Kairali theatre complex, Thiruvananthapuram." The minister further stated that efforts are being made to expand Kerala's cry chambers programme to other theatres.

About The Crying Room

Parents can take their children to this room and watch the movie from within the room through a glass window if a youngster starts crying and disrupts the other audience. A crib and a diaper-changing station are provided, so one may take care of the infant and watch a movie in the room's spaciousness.

The cultural minister congratulated the authorities, and officials hope the facility can be extended to several other theatres in the state. Netizens have lauded the initiative saying that though it's not an urgent issue, it is a prominent one that needed attention from authorities sooner than later.

Also Read: Meet The Women Of Anchala Village Who Revived & Rejuvenated A Forest Over 30 Years

