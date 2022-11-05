Passing The Ball To Future Generations: Kerala Government To Offer Basic Football Training To One Lakh Children

Kerala gears up to welcome the FIFA World Cup 2022 by bringing back its "One Million Goal" programme and imparting soccer training for over one lakh students. By providing training at an early age, the state aims to build a platform to uplift and cater to the athletic interests of young minds. It would be a 10-day-long program that offers basic football training. Based on the children's interests and performance in due course, they will be further offered professional training.

'One Million Goal'

Kerala is known to be the home to several football fanatics, and the recent news of a homemaker in Mahe having decided to take a solo trip to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup, is proof of the same. The tournament, which will take place from November 30 to December 18, will bring together soccer talents from across the world. Ahead of the tournament, the Kerala Government too joined in the celebrations and brought back their special programme named "One Million Goal".

As a part of this program, the government would be providing basic football training to one lakh students across the state. The training sessions will be planned and conducted jointly by the State Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Sports Council. The training programs would be spearheaded and overseen by former Santosh Trophy players in each district.

Training Map For Youngsters

A report by the Economic Times suggested that children between the ages of 10 to 12 would be considered eligible for the basic football training scheme, and will be receiving about ten days of training. Based on the interest and performance they show during the basic training, they will be recommended for further professional training.

While announcing the 10-day-long training programme, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman conveyed that as many as 1,000 centres will be actively functioning under this scheme starting from November 11. Sports are known to improve children's physical and psychological health, and such progressive initiatives from the state government reflect upon their focus on development and welfare. The programme would also see active support from local bodies, educational institutions and sports organisations of each district.

