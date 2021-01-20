Kerala Budget: Government Promises 20 Lakh Jobs In Next Five Years, Free Internet To Poor Families

Presenting the fifth budget of Kerala Government, Finance Minister Thomas Issac on January 15 announced that they will provide employment to at least 20 lakh people through digital platforms in the next five years.

Thomas Issac, in the record 3 hours 30 minutes speech, informed that the registration for the employment project is going to start from February 2021.

This is the last budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan government before the state goes to polls in April this year.

A digital platform in February 2021 is going to open for massive employment programme that will be a trendsetter for the world, informed Issac.

In the backdrop of post-COVID development priorities, the government said that it will provide jobs to eight lakh people in the financial year 2021-22. The government will also provide skill development training to 60 lakh educated people.

Thomas Issac said that changes at the global employment market and the super expertise gained by Kerala in handling the COVID-19 pandemic have helped the government to address the unemployment problem.

Announcement of continuing free food kits to the poor section of the society was also the major highlight of the budget. "Amid the growing concerns of COVID-19 case, the government has decided to continue the free food kit distribution," the finance minister informed.

Free internet connections and laptops will be provided to every household and loans will be provided to those people who want to set up their business ventures. "Kerala Fibre Optic Network Project (K-FON) through which free internet will be provided to poor's in the state, will be completed in February and a massive campaign will be launched to curb the atrocities on women in Kerala", told Thomas Issac. Kerala Finance Minister also announced that the state government is going to slash down the Value Added Tax (VAT) on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from 14.5% to 5%. Thomas Issac also told the assembly that the state government is planning to revive train service at Munnar for which talks will be held with Tata

