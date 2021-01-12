Kerala Govt Allots Two Acres Land For Solid Waste Treatment Plant

The Government of Kerala has taken a major step for reducing plastic waste and waste generated from slaughterhouses by allotting two acres of land at the Kadungalloor district, for establishing a solid waste treatment plant.

The state allotted the said land to a private firm named SeaQueen Environmental Solutions Pvt Ltd for a period of 30 years. As per the order dated December 29, 2020, the land has been given to the private firm at a lease premium of ₹4.24 lakh.

The Suchitwa Mission officials said that firm was particularly selected by the Mission for setting up animal waste rendering, construction, and demolition waste processing units. The firm also set up a plastic waste processing facility.

"The land has been given on lease as per Solid Waste Management Rules notified by Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. Strict conditions have been incorporated in the lease agreement to prevent misuse of the land," said the officials, as reported by The New Indian Express.

The Mission officials have also said that once the facility becomes operational, the firm will be able to process a major quantity of solid waste that is generated in the city.

After a report was formulated, it was found that the major source of solid waste that comes in the city is from domestic waste sources, commercial establishments, hotels and restaurants, markets, hospitals, slaughterhouses, construction, and demolition sites. The report also said that the daily solid waste generation in the city is close to 250 metric tonnes.

The highest contributors to the solid wastes include the slaughterhouses and the chicken stalls in the city. "The animal waste rendering unit will be a solution to scientifically dispose of the meat waste generated in the city," said the officials.

