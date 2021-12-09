Centre Gives Nod For Ken-Betwa River Linking Project Worth Rs 44,605 Cr

The Union Cabinet headed by Prime Minister gave its nod for the funding and development of the Ken-Betwa River project at the cost of ₹44,695 crores. The deadline for the 103 MW hydropower and 27 MW solar power project has been eight years. The Cabinet also said in its official statement that a special purpose vehicle (SPV) called the Ken-Betwa Link Project Authority (KBLPA) would be set up to implement the project.

A Composition Of The Total Cost Of The Project

The official statement further mentioned that the project's cost had been assessed at the price levels of 2020-21. Moreover, the government has promised the financial support of ₹39,317 crores, of which ₹36,290 crores would be covered as a grant, whereas ₹3,027 crores would be given as a loan. The plan involves the construction of the Daudhan dam and a canal that would facilitate the transfer of water from the Ken River to the Betwa river. Furthermore, the statement mentioned, "The project will pave the way for more interlinking of river projects in India and also showcase to the world our ingenuity and vision", The Indian Express reported.

Benefit The Water-Starved Region Of Bundelkhand

The river-linking project would provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh ha, drinking water to a population of more than 62 lakh people. Moreover, the project would be instrumental in generating 103 MW of hydroelectricity and 27 MW of solar power. The project would greatly benefit the water-starved region of Bundelkhand, which spreads across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The official statement mentioned that the river project would boost the socio-economic prosperity of the backward region by providing agricultural avenues to people, thus providing employment opportunities. Moreover, it would benefit in arresting distress migration of the area. This project also comprehensively provides for environment management and safeguards. The statement concluded that a comprehensive landscape management plan is under finalization by the Wildlife Institute of India.





