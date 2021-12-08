All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Study Proves Robust Immune Response After Mixing Vaccines With AstraZeneca, Pfizer

Image Credit: Unsplash

Health
The Logical Indian Crew

Study Proves Robust Immune Response After Mixing Vaccines With AstraZeneca, Pfizer

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

India,  8 Dec 2021 10:33 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

A significantly higher number of short-lived vaccine reactions were reported in volunteers who received a second dose of Moderna compared to those who received two doses of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A study published by The Lancet Journal mentioned that following first doses of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines with the second dose of Moderna or Norovax generates a robust immune response against COVID-19 virus. The study was conducted by the researchers of the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and no safety concerns were raised among 1070 participants. Moreover, the study supports a flexible use of the COVID-19 vaccines in primary immunization schedules, which is crucial to rapidly deploy the vaccines, especially in the low and middle-income countries where the vaccine supply might be inconsistent.

Robust Response Of Cellular Immunity

India Today quoted Professor Mathew Snape, an Associate Professor at Oxford University, saying, "Thanks to studies such as these, we are now getting a complete picture of how different Covid-19 vaccines can be used together in the same vaccine schedule". He further added that all these vaccine schedules generate antibody concentrations above that of the licensed and effective two-dose Oxford-AstraZeneca schedule". Researchers believe that the first dose of AstraZeneca, followed by any other study vaccine, generates a robust response in terms of cellular immunity.

New Methods For Immunization

In addition, a significantly higher number of short-lived vaccine reactions were reported in volunteers who received a second dose of Moderna compared to those who received two doses of either AstraZeneca or Pfizer. Professor Snape said that using different types of vaccines within the same schedule is a relatively novel approach and can also help to generate better immune responses. However, the researchers have said that the findings would have implications beyond COVID-19 and would inform new methods for immunization for diseases that are not yet preventable by the vaccine. Until now, only a few vaccine combinations have been tested; however, if mixing vaccines prove to be a safe bet, the global vaccination drive would benefit billions of people worldwide.

Also Read: At 15%, India Has The Highest Number Of Women Pilots In The World

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Astrazeneca 
Pfizer 
healthcare 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X