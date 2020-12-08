Delhi CM Kejriwal Under House Arrest By Delhi Police After Visiting Farmers' Protest: AAP

The Delhi Police has put chief minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers protesting at Singhu Border on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged.

BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday



No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence

All meetings of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been cancelled and no one is permitted to leave or enter CM Kejriwal's residence, AAP has alleged.

On the orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs, police have placed the three mayors of the municipal corporation of Delhi on dharna outside the main gate of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Citing this dharna, police have barricaded Kejriwal's residence, India Today reported.

DCP (North) Anto Alphonse, meanwhile, has denied all such allegations.

"This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all," the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

"This claim of CM Delhi being put on house arrest is incorrect. He exercises his right to free movement within the law of the land. A picture of the house entrance says it all," the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

The Delhi Chief Minister had met farmers protesting at Singhu border on Monday, December 7. He had said that we will serve them like 'Sewadars' and support them.



Meanwhile, the "Bharat bandh" or a nationwide shutdown called for by farmers protesting against the centre's contentious farm laws will run from 11 AM to 3 PM. Transport services, offices and shops, in some states are likely to be affected.

Over 15 political parties and 40 unions across states have supported the Bandh call in support of farmer protests on December 8.

The next round of talks between the government and the protesting farmers is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 9.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

