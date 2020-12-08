Bharat Bandh Amid Farmers' Protests, Know What Will Be Affected: 10 Points

The "Bharat bandh" or a nationwide shutdown called for by farmers protesting against the centre's contentious farm laws will run from 11 AM to 3 PM. Transport services, offices and shops, in some states are likely to be affected.

Farmers have said that it will be a "peaceful protest" and emergency services will not be stopped. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, "It is a four-hour symbolic bandh for an ideological cause. We want that there should be no problem to the common people. We appeal to them not to travel during this period".

Police in Delhi and Haryana have issued advisories to re-route traffic and warn commuters of delays in view of the protests. Hotel and Restaurant Association of Punjab has announced that it will shut down all hotels, restaurants, resorts, and bars in the state. Bank unions have also come out in support of farmers and have decided to wear black badges in protest against the farm bills. The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), a transport body has also backed the Bharat bandh. Delhi and Haryana Police have issued travel and traffic advisories for people planning to enter or leave the national capital region. Traffic on National Highways 9, 19, 24, 44 and 48 will be disrupted, with either sections or the whole of these roads closed Within Delhi, the supply of milk products, fruits and vegetables will be impacted. Mandis or wholesale markets at Ghazipur, Okhla and Narela could be affected. Supply of fruits and vegetables will also be affected in Mumbai. Mumbai Police will increase patrolling to avoid any "untoward incident". The Uttar Pradesh government also issued an advisory to create six check points between six and 10km stretch on the Noida–Delhi border to avoid the entry of protesting farmers into Delhi. The general strike from 11am till 3pm will be supported by several political parties and a joint platform of 10 central trade unions. The union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has asked all states and Union territories to enforce COVID health and safety protocols strictly and make adequate security arrangements during the nationwide shutdown strike called by farmers' groups. Nearly 4,000 traffic and thousands of security personnel will be deployed on the borders of Delhi and in the city to regulate the traffic and avoid any untoward incidents. The Aam Aadmi Party has said it will hold a peaceful demonstration in the national capital. "The bandh will be observed throughout Tuesday, but the 'chakka jam' (road blockade) will be on only till 3 pm," said Darshan Pal, Punjab unit president of the Krantikari Kisan Union said. Two of the biggest unions in the Railways -- AIRF and NFIR have extended their support to the bandh and are planning to hold rallies and demonstrations in their support.

The next round of talks between the government and the protesting farmers is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 9.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

