J&K: Kathua's Only Oxygen Plant Breaks Down Due To Technical Snag

The only oxygen plant in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, which supplied oxygen to local hospitals, broke down on Sunday afternoon.

The sudden breakdown led to panic among the locals. On a daily basis, the plant supplied approximately 200 oxygen cylinders to the Government Medical College Hospital and 150 cylinders to a private hospital named A K Gupta Hospital.

Charanjit Singh, the plant's owner, said the unit had been working 24 hours a day, seven days a week since April 18 to meet the rising demand for oxygen, reported The Indian Express.

As a result, it hit a technical snag on Sunday afternoon, he said. Singh further added that a technician from Ludhiana was dispatched to fix the issue. COVID-19 patients were in need of oxygen at the hospital.

The Union Minister, Dr Jitendra Singh confirmed the accident in a tweet and stated that his team along with DC Rahul Yadav will be following it up and find an alternative source of Oxygen.

From #Kathua, I received information this evening that the solitary Oxygen plant has suddenly broken down and caused panic in public about the potential shortage of Oxygen in the days to come. I am in touch with the local administration and my office is continuously

1/2 pic.twitter.com/nV4FjudK30 — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) May 9, 2021

Within two hours, the minister tweeted that, "Big relief for the people of #Kathua.Our office is in constant touch with DC, Rahul Yadav who has assured that the testing has been accomplished successfully and the production is likely to start in an hour or so. Cylinders will be dispatched in next two hours."

As of Monday evening, Kathua district alone has 14 active covid cases. At present, in Jammu and Kashmir, there are 49,248 active cases and 2,726 deaths have been reported so far.

Also Read: Delhi Cop Rescues 6-Month-Old After Parents Test Positive For COVID-19