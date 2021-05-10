Delhi Cop Rescues 6-Month-Old After Parents Test Positive For COVID-19

In a heartwarming incident, the head constable of Delhi Police on Sunday, May 9 took into her care a child whose parents had tested positive for COVID-19.

A young couple residing in Radio Colony in Delhi's GTB Nagar were concerned about their six-month-old baby, who had fortunately tested negative, after the couple was found infected with coronavirus, reported NDTV.

The couple along with their child was staying in Delhi while their relatives were in Uttar Pradesh. With lockdown imposed in Delhi and the northern state, it was difficult for the relatives to come to their rescue during the crisis.

One of their relatives who was residing in Meerut reached out to head constable Rakhi who was posted in the DCP Shahdara office.

Taking prompt measures, Rakhi communicated the matter to her senior officers and sought approval to act on the situation. On receiving approval, and confirmation from the COVID-19 infected parents, she immediately rushed to their residence in GTB Nagar.

She took charge of the baby boy along with his belongings with utmost sincerity and arranged all the other needs of the baby including baby food supplements. She carefully ferried the child and safely handed him to his maternal grandmother in Uttar Pradesh's Modinagar.

The Logical Indian lauds head constable Rakhi's kind gesture and the willingness to act promptly. Amid the devastating second wave that has brought the entire country to a grinding halt, it is humbling to witness episodes of empathy and kindess.

Also Read: 'Modi's Actions During Crisis Inexcusable': Lancet Slams Centre Over 'Lethality' Of COVID-19 Second Wave