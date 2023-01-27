Kerala's Republic Day Tableau Icon Karthyayani Amma Struggles To Make Ends Meet At Age Of 100

The 74th Republic Day of India saw the states proudly placing tableaux representing them best. Among them, Kerala's tableaux stole the show with their theme of "Nari Shakti." Portraying the women power of the state was a massive figure of Karthyayani Amma- the winner of Nari Shakti Puraskar, showcases folk Traditions of women empowerment, including the 2,000 years old martial art form Kalaripayattu, among others.

Soon after the tableaux garnered the widespread attention of the crowd, many media houses flooded Karthyayani Amma's home for coverage of the celebrated literacy icon of the state. Amma, who is now in her 100th year, is bedridden, and her family struggles to make ends meet and take care of their aged mother.

Amma Representing Nari Shakti

As celebrations of Republic Day unfurled some thousands of kilometres away, it was just yet another day of struggle at Amma's household. Karthyayani Amma had to give up her schooling at a young age due to the financial constraints faced by her family. She worked as a domestic helper and sweeper to raise her six children following the death of her husband. At the age of 96, she then went on to be an inspiring story who cleared her Class ten examinations after being inspired by her daughter, who herself had cleared the Class ten equivalent exams at the age of 60.

The nation and media houses celebrated Karthyayani Amma as the district's oldest student to have passed the exams. The native of Alappuzha district had scored an easy 98 marks out of 100 in her first formal examination under the Kerala Literacy Mission's 'Aksharalaksham' programme. Following this, in March 2020, she was honoured with the Nari Shakti Puraskar 2019 award, presented by then-President Ram Nath Kovind. Karthyayni Amma's name resonated with the state's mission toward empowering people with education and their 100 per cent literacy goals.

Today A House Living In Despair

Right then, Amma became the chosen symbol for the state's Republic Day parade theme of "Naari Shakti." However, back home, her daughter works as a domestic help to care for her aged and bedridden mother.

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the crowd that gathered at Amma's house to capture live visuals of her on their mobile cameras saw her completely bedridden after having suffered a stroke and becoming paralysed below the hips. The oldest student of the district who learned to read and write from her great-grandchildren and attended the school-equivalent examinations is a distant image now who tries to make it to the day's end amidst her family's struggles.

Also Read: Kerala Woman Resumes Education After Six Decades, Takes Class 10 Exams At 73