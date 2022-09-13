Kerala Woman Resumes Education After Six Decades, Takes Class 10 Exams At 73

The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority (KSLMA) project was established under the General Education Department, Government of Kerala, to promote the ideas of "Education for all and Education forever". Many continue to enrol on the program and empower themselves through education, and the most recent addition among these inspiring students is the actor Leena Antony.

The famed actor who made her mark on the big screens has now entered classrooms to resume the education she left behind six decades ago. She restarted her classes for the 10th equivalent exams from the same panchayat she had stopped studying at. The story has been inspiring many in the industry who left education for their love of theatre.

Started As Drama Artist At 13

73-year-old Leena Antony had become a familiar face to the Malayalam movie-watchers through her performances on the big screen. Starting off as a drama artist at the age of 13, her interest in arts was actively promoted by her father.

She was a 10th grader in Thaikkattussery School when her father passed away from cholera, after which she had to stop her education and start a career in drama. Bearing the responsibility of supporting her family, she went on to work in the field of dramatics for decades.

Later, she stepped into the movie industry with her husband, the late K L Antony. Only after his demise did she begin thinking of resuming her formal education. Encouraging her in this decision was her daughter-in-law, Maya Krishnan. Cherishing her decision now, Leena said, "Education has no age limit; it is a lifelong process," as quoted by The Hindu.

Learning Answers Similar To Memorising Dialogues

Prior to the exams held at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Cherthala, classes were conducted by the Thaikkattussery panchayat to prepare the new admissions. The classes were held every Sunday, and "it was great fun," says Leena. The exams were also easy; she says that learning the answers for exams was similar to how she memorised dialogues for dramas and films.

A total of 23 students attempted the 10th equivalent exams under the KSLMA, which included Leena and her few close friends. The block coordinator for KSLMA, KK Ramani, said that the students are attending the exams after dedicated seven months of online and offline classes and will be attempting Hindi and seven other subjects in the coming days.

