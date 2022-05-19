Karnataka's Textbook Revision Drive: Texts Of Social Reformers Omitted In New Curriculum

In Karnataka's revision drive for school curriculum, text regarding several social reformers has been dropped in the recent past, which has resulted in much criticism from the opposition. Several writers have been recognized for their progressive steam in Kannada literature.

The textbook revision committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha has determined to take away the textual content of writers together with Aravinda Malagatti, L. Basavaraju, B.T. Lalitha Nayak. Amongst the new inclusions were the texts for SL S.L. Bhyrappa, author and a vocal supporter of the Hindutva ideology.

Controversy Regarding RSS Founder's Speech

Politicians were already warring over a new lesson about the founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Keshav Baliram Hedgewar; the government was already caught in yet another controversy on reformers Narayana Guru and Periyar in the new social science textbook of class 10, The Hindu reported.

In the latest softcopy of the new social science part-1 textbook, posted by the state Textbook Society, the fifth chapter on social and religious reform movements has been concise. The information related to the founder of Brahma Samaj Raja Rammohan Roy, Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati and the Aligarh Movement by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan has been mentioned.

Text Has Only Been 'Contextualised'

However, the references regarding Narayana Guru and Periyar, mentioned in the previous version, have been omitted. Recently, the Karnataka government was caught in yet another controversy when it edited the chapter regarding freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The Karnataka Textbook Society had clarified that the textbooks were still in the printing stage, and the text about Singh had not been dropped.

In response to the ongoing controversy, Chairman of Text Review Committee Rohith Chakrathirtha said that the text has only been 'contextualized' and people should not fall for campaigns by some persons and organizations meant to incite the public.

