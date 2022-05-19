All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Karnatakas Textbook Revision Drive: Texts Of Social Reformers Omitted In New Curriculum

Image Credit: Wikipedia, Unsplash, Pixabay

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka's Textbook Revision Drive: Texts Of Social Reformers Omitted In New Curriculum

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Karnataka,  19 May 2022 9:53 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

A number of writers who’ve been recognized with the progressive stream in Kannada literature have been dropped from the brand-new textbooks within the strategy of revision.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In Karnataka's revision drive for school curriculum, text regarding several social reformers has been dropped in the recent past, which has resulted in much criticism from the opposition. Several writers have been recognized for their progressive steam in Kannada literature.

The textbook revision committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha has determined to take away the textual content of writers together with Aravinda Malagatti, L. Basavaraju, B.T. Lalitha Nayak. Amongst the new inclusions were the texts for SL S.L. Bhyrappa, author and a vocal supporter of the Hindutva ideology.

Controversy Regarding RSS Founder's Speech

Politicians were already warring over a new lesson about the founder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Keshav Baliram Hedgewar; the government was already caught in yet another controversy on reformers Narayana Guru and Periyar in the new social science textbook of class 10, The Hindu reported.

In the latest softcopy of the new social science part-1 textbook, posted by the state Textbook Society, the fifth chapter on social and religious reform movements has been concise. The information related to the founder of Brahma Samaj Raja Rammohan Roy, Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati and the Aligarh Movement by Sir Syed Ahmed Khan has been mentioned.

Text Has Only Been 'Contextualised'

However, the references regarding Narayana Guru and Periyar, mentioned in the previous version, have been omitted. Recently, the Karnataka government was caught in yet another controversy when it edited the chapter regarding freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The Karnataka Textbook Society had clarified that the textbooks were still in the printing stage, and the text about Singh had not been dropped.

In response to the ongoing controversy, Chairman of Text Review Committee Rohith Chakrathirtha said that the text has only been 'contextualized' and people should not fall for campaigns by some persons and organizations meant to incite the public.

Also Read: Sporting Stars: Nikhat Zareen To Punch For Gold As Manisha, Parveen Bring Home Bronze

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Karnataka Textbook Revision 
Social Reformers 
Bhagat Singh 
Guru Narayana 
Periyar 

Must Reads

Story Of 15 Year Old Boy Charged With Stealing Bread And Given Generous Aid By Judge Is False
Trifurcated Municipal Corporation Of Delhi Back To Square One After 10 Years: Why Back-Forth Happening?
Meet Saurav Bhaik, Man Behind India's New PM Museum And One Of Delhi's Most Iconic Structures
Odyssey Travel Scholarship: A Shoshin Tribe And goSTOPS Initiative That Promotes Sustainable And Responsible Travelling
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X