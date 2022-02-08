Karnataka Student Sets Guinness World Record Running With Table-Tennis Bat and Ball

Eshwar N, a fifth-semester mechanical engineering student of Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT) in Tumakuru, Karnataka, has set a new Guinness World Record by running the fastest mile while controlling a table tennis ball with a racquet.

Eshwar achieved the feat with the world's fastest time of 6 min 16.53 seconds. He broke the previous record of 6 min 24.69 seconds record by Christian Roberto López Rodríguez's of Yuncos, Spain.

Christian Roberto is a serial record-breaker and has multiple Guinness World Records titles, including 'Longest duration balancing a bicycle on the chin' and 'Fastest 50 m backwards wearing swim fins', states the Guinness World Record's website.

Practice And Inspiration

Eshwar has been playing table tennis for several years and considers himself skilled with a paddle and ball. He was inspired by Susmith Rajendra Barigidad, an alumnus of MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Susmith broke the Guinness World Record two years ago.

Eshwar and Susmith have won many tournaments organized by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, Karnataka. However, Eshwar stood apart from achieving the feat as he had to wear spectacles for his eyesight concern.

To prepare himself for achieving the record, he rigidly practised for hours for a year at the Tumkur Badminton Academy in Tumkuru, Karnataka. Eshwar said, "I wanted to achieve something special and did with table tennis as the sport has struck a chord with me since childhood. I will now concentrate on the game to win the table tennis nationals," quoted The New Indian Express.

