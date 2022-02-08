All section
Karnataka Student Sets Guinness World Record Running With Table-Tennis Bat and Ball

Image Credit- Unsplash, New Indian Express

The Logical Indian Crew

Karnataka Student Sets Guinness World Record Running With Table-Tennis Bat and Ball

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  8 Feb 2022 5:50 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Eshwar N rigidly practised for hours for a year at the Tumkur Badminton Academy in Tumkuru, Karnataka, to prepare himself for the record.

Eshwar N, a fifth-semester mechanical engineering student of Siddaganga Institute of Technology (SIT) in Tumakuru, Karnataka, has set a new Guinness World Record by running the fastest mile while controlling a table tennis ball with a racquet.

Eshwar achieved the feat with the world's fastest time of 6 min 16.53 seconds. He broke the previous record of 6 min 24.69 seconds record by Christian Roberto López Rodríguez's of Yuncos, Spain.

Christian Roberto is a serial record-breaker and has multiple Guinness World Records titles, including 'Longest duration balancing a bicycle on the chin' and 'Fastest 50 m backwards wearing swim fins', states the Guinness World Record's website.

Practice And Inspiration

Eshwar has been playing table tennis for several years and considers himself skilled with a paddle and ball. He was inspired by Susmith Rajendra Barigidad, an alumnus of MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Susmith broke the Guinness World Record two years ago.

Eshwar and Susmith have won many tournaments organized by the Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, Karnataka. However, Eshwar stood apart from achieving the feat as he had to wear spectacles for his eyesight concern.

To prepare himself for achieving the record, he rigidly practised for hours for a year at the Tumkur Badminton Academy in Tumkuru, Karnataka. Eshwar said, "I wanted to achieve something special and did with table tennis as the sport has struck a chord with me since childhood. I will now concentrate on the game to win the table tennis nationals," quoted The New Indian Express.

Also Read: DJ In Bengaluru Pub Booked For Assaulting Guest Who Requested To Play Kannada Songs

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Karnataka 
Engineering Student 
Table Tennis 
Guinness Record 
World Record 

