DJ In Bengaluru Pub Booked For Assaulting Guest Who Requested To Play Kannada Songs

A disc jockey (DJ) was booked at a pub in Koramangala, Bangaluru, on Saturday night for allegedly assaulting a guest for requesting to play Kannada songs. However, the DJ claimed that he assaulted the guest for hurling filthy abuses, and it had nothing to do with language.

The alleged incident took place at Badmaash pub, where Sumitha and her cousins went to celebrate a birthday for one of them. They asked the DJ, identified as Siddarth Mehrotra, to play a Kannada song, to which he responded that he would but did not.

The New India Express quoted Sumitha saying, "At 12.30 am, the DJ stopped the music. When my cousin asked the DJ why he didn't play the Kannada song, he behaved rudely with us, told us we should not come to such places and asked us to get out."

She then went on to add that when her cousins objected to his behaviour, he held one of them by the collar and assaulted them while the staff tried to stop him in his pursuit.

Sumitha and her cousins objected to DJ's behaviour and alleged that he assaulted them and grabbed one of the cousin's collars. The pub's staff intervened and stopped the brawl.

Activists Protested

Following the incident, Kannada activists protested outside the pub at Sunday noon and took the pub manager Dominic accountable.

The manager apologised and clarified that they play Kannada songs, but Saturday night had a problem. He asserted that from now on, he would definitely ensure that DJs play Kannada songs.

Case Filed

Sumitha and her cousins refused to register a formal case, so based on the complaint of one of the guests present during the brawl, the Koramangala police booked the DJ for assault, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

"The DJ admitted that he assaulted one of the customers for hurling filthy abuses at him," an officer was quoted as saying by the above-mentioned report.

The report also stated that videos of him singing and playing Kannada songs were also shown and the officer added that language had nothing to do with the incident.

Also Read: Karnataka Launches Self-Defence Program For Girls, To Train 50,000 School, College Students