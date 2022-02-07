All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
DJ In Bengaluru Pub Booked For Assaulting Guest Who Requested To Play Kannada Songs

Image Credit- Pexels, Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

DJ In Bengaluru Pub Booked For Assaulting Guest Who Requested To Play Kannada Songs

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Karnataka,  7 Feb 2022 1:28 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

The guests objected to DJ's behaviour and alleged that he assaulted them and grabbed one of the cousin's collars. The pub's staff intervened and stopped the brawl.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A disc jockey (DJ) was booked at a pub in Koramangala, Bangaluru, on Saturday night for allegedly assaulting a guest for requesting to play Kannada songs. However, the DJ claimed that he assaulted the guest for hurling filthy abuses, and it had nothing to do with language.

The alleged incident took place at Badmaash pub, where Sumitha and her cousins went to celebrate a birthday for one of them. They asked the DJ, identified as Siddarth Mehrotra, to play a Kannada song, to which he responded that he would but did not.

The New India Express quoted Sumitha saying, "At 12.30 am, the DJ stopped the music. When my cousin asked the DJ why he didn't play the Kannada song, he behaved rudely with us, told us we should not come to such places and asked us to get out."

She then went on to add that when her cousins objected to his behaviour, he held one of them by the collar and assaulted them while the staff tried to stop him in his pursuit.

Sumitha and her cousins objected to DJ's behaviour and alleged that he assaulted them and grabbed one of the cousin's collars. The pub's staff intervened and stopped the brawl.

Activists Protested

Following the incident, Kannada activists protested outside the pub at Sunday noon and took the pub manager Dominic accountable.

The manager apologised and clarified that they play Kannada songs, but Saturday night had a problem. He asserted that from now on, he would definitely ensure that DJs play Kannada songs.

Case Filed

Sumitha and her cousins refused to register a formal case, so based on the complaint of one of the guests present during the brawl, the Koramangala police booked the DJ for assault, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

"The DJ admitted that he assaulted one of the customers for hurling filthy abuses at him," an officer was quoted as saying by the above-mentioned report.

The report also stated that videos of him singing and playing Kannada songs were also shown and the officer added that language had nothing to do with the incident.

Also Read: Karnataka Launches Self-Defence Program For Girls, To Train 50,000 School, College Students

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
DJ Bengaluru 
Pub 
Assault 
Karnataka 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X